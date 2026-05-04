Over 100 Explosions Heard In Chernihiv Region Casualties And Damage Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Chernihiv region, 108 explosions were recorded over the past 24 hours as a result of Russian shelling; the enemy fired on the region's border areas 56 times.

According to Ukrinform, Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“Over the past 24 hours, the Russians shelled the Chernihiv region 56 times. 108 explosions,” Chaus reported.

According to him, in Semenivka, the Russians struck a private yard, resulting in injuries to a 30-year-old civilian man. He is currently under medical supervision with multiple injuries. Additionally, nearly 5 hectares of dry grass caught fire due to attacks by FPV drones.

In Novhorod-Siverskyi, the enemy also struck a residential area and a critical infrastructure facility.

In the Ripky community, an administrative building was damaged and a UAV strike destroyed a car.

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The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration noted that over the past 24 hours, the enemy attacked the border areas of Chernihiv Oblast with strike drones and FPV drones.

As reported by Ukrinform, on May 2, a Russian drone struck a 17-year-old boy, who was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.