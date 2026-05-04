Account News In Brief (May 4, 2026)

BOSTON - Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has been named US PR agency of record for Unibeam, a provider of SIM-based identity authentication technology. The account will be led from the agency's Boston office, with a focus on raising awareness of hardware-based authentication as a response to evolving cybersecurity threats, including AI-driven fraud. The win expands the agency's cybersecurity work, which now accounts for roughly a quarter of its global business.



NEW YORK - Praytell has been named integrated communications agency of record for If You Care following a competitive review. The remit includes paid media, influencer partnerships, social strategy, content creation and earned media, along with support for crisis and issues response. The relationship began in December 2025, and the account is led by VP Stephanie O'Brien. The brand previously handled communications in-house.



RALEIGH, NC - French/West/Vaughan has been engaged to support the rebranding of Dolly Parton Children's Hospital, formerly East Tennessee Children's Hospital. The agency led the integrated campaign around the hospital's renaming, including development of a new visual identity and a national media rollout. French/West/Vaughan will continue to support the hospital across branding, PR, social media and community engagement.



ANNAPOLIS, MD - Crosby Marketing Communications has renewed its contract with the USAA Educational Foundation for an additional two years. The agency has supported the foundation since 2022, providing integrated marketing services including branding, digital, social, web development and analytics. The work focuses on expanding awareness of financial education resources for military members, veterans and their families.

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