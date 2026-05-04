President: 28 Thousand Tons Of Cargo Delivered To Armenia Through The Territory Of Azerbaijan
"Twenty-eight thousand tons of cargo to Armenia were delivered through the territory of Azerbaijan," President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during his speech via video link at the 8th European Political Community Summit.
Emphasizing that Azerbaijan has started to supply oil products, gasoline, and diesel to Armenia for the first time, the head of state highlighted that, so far, 12,000 tons of oil products have been exported to Armenia.
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