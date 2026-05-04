Gold Prices Fall Sharply In Domestic And Global Markets

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Gold prices in the bullion market recorded a significant decline today.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 3,800, bringing it down to Rs 479,962.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs 3,257, setting the new rate at Rs 411,490.

Also Read: Buner's Pride: Hazrat Bilal Secures 18th Rank in CSS 2025

Silver prices also saw a decline, with per tola silver becoming cheaper by Rs 100 and reaching Rs 7,914.

In the international market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $38, bringing it down to $4,576.