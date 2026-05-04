Gold Prices Fall Sharply In Domestic And Global Markets
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Association, the price of gold per tola decreased by Rs 3,800, bringing it down to Rs 479,962.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold also dropped by Rs 3,257, setting the new rate at Rs 411,490.
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Silver prices also saw a decline, with per tola silver becoming cheaper by Rs 100 and reaching Rs 7,914.
In the international market, the price of gold per ounce fell by $38, bringing it down to $4,576.
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