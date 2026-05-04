Huge Mandate Brings Big Responsibility, BJP To Accelerate Development: Assam Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, May 4 (IANS) As counting of votes continued in Assam, state Minister Ashok Singhal on Monday said the BJP is set to sweep the Assembly elections with a massive mandate, adding that such a verdict comes with“great responsibility”.

Speaking to reporters, Singhal said the people have voted decisively for development and expressed confidence that the new government will move swiftly to fulfil the promises made in its poll manifesto.

He noted that voters are now focused on delivery and expect tangible outcomes on the ground. He further said that the younger generation, in particular, has backed the BJP's development agenda, rejecting what he termed Congress' style of politics.

According to him, the electorate's choice reflects a clear shift towards governance centred on growth and performance.

Highlighting the party's track record, Singhal said the BJP has carried out“tremendous development work” in the last five years and has already prepared a blueprint to take Assam further along the path of progress in the coming term.

He added that the new government will act in line with these plans to meet public expectations.

Polling for the Assembly elections was held on April 9, with an impressive voter turnout of 85.96 per cent from an electorate of more than 2.50 crore.

A total of 722 candidates are in the fray, including 59 women contenders.

The Congress fielded the highest number of candidates at 99, followed by the BJP with 90. The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) contested 30 seats.

Among NDA allies, the Asom Gana Parishad fielded 26 candidates, while the Bodo Peoples' Front contested 11 seats. Within the opposition bloc, Raijor Dal fielded 13 candidates, Assam Jatiya Parishad contested 10, CPI(M) three, and the All Party Hill Leaders Conference two seats.

Other parties in the contest include the Aam Aadmi Party and United People's Party Liberal with 18 seats each, the Trinamool Congress with 22, and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha with 16. There are also 258 Independent candidates.