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European Leaders Gather in Yerevan for High-Level Political and Security Talks
(MENAFN) European leaders are meeting in Armenia’s capital, Yerevan, for the eighth session of the European Political Community summit, focusing on strengthening cooperation across democracy, energy security, and economic integration.
The gathering is being held under the theme “Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe” and is co-chaired by European Council President Antonio Costa alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The summit brings together leaders from more than 40 countries for two days of discussions on shared political and strategic challenges across the continent.
A key development alongside the summit is the first-ever EU–Armenia bilateral meeting, scheduled for Tuesday. The talks are expected to further deepen political and economic ties, reflecting Armenia’s recent policy direction toward closer engagement with European institutions.
Armenia has recently indicated interest in moving closer to the European Union, marking a notable shift in its long-standing geopolitical alignment. This comes amid broader efforts by Yerevan to diversify its foreign relations and reduce reliance on any single external partner.
High-profile participants at the summit include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Discussions among leaders are expected to also touch on ongoing security challenges in Europe, including the war in Ukraine and regional energy stability.
Ahead of the summit, Starmer and Zelenskyy held bilateral talks focusing on defense cooperation with European partners and measures to safeguard Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid continuing conflict conditions.
Türkiye is also represented at a senior level through Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, marking one of the most prominent Turkish participations in such a forum in years and reflecting ongoing diplomatic engagement in the South Caucasus region.
Separately, Armenian and Turkish officials have recently held discussions on infrastructure connectivity projects, including the potential reopening of long-dormant transport links, which could enhance regional trade if implemented.
Overall, the summit reflects an expanding effort among European and neighboring states to coordinate on security, energy, and political cooperation in a rapidly shifting regional landscape.
The gathering is being held under the theme “Building the Future: Unity and Stability in Europe” and is co-chaired by European Council President Antonio Costa alongside Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The summit brings together leaders from more than 40 countries for two days of discussions on shared political and strategic challenges across the continent.
A key development alongside the summit is the first-ever EU–Armenia bilateral meeting, scheduled for Tuesday. The talks are expected to further deepen political and economic ties, reflecting Armenia’s recent policy direction toward closer engagement with European institutions.
Armenia has recently indicated interest in moving closer to the European Union, marking a notable shift in its long-standing geopolitical alignment. This comes amid broader efforts by Yerevan to diversify its foreign relations and reduce reliance on any single external partner.
High-profile participants at the summit include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Discussions among leaders are expected to also touch on ongoing security challenges in Europe, including the war in Ukraine and regional energy stability.
Ahead of the summit, Starmer and Zelenskyy held bilateral talks focusing on defense cooperation with European partners and measures to safeguard Ukraine’s energy infrastructure amid continuing conflict conditions.
Türkiye is also represented at a senior level through Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, marking one of the most prominent Turkish participations in such a forum in years and reflecting ongoing diplomatic engagement in the South Caucasus region.
Separately, Armenian and Turkish officials have recently held discussions on infrastructure connectivity projects, including the potential reopening of long-dormant transport links, which could enhance regional trade if implemented.
Overall, the summit reflects an expanding effort among European and neighboring states to coordinate on security, energy, and political cooperation in a rapidly shifting regional landscape.
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