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Turkish Stock Market Opens Higher Amid Steady Early Trading
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark BIST 100 index started the week on a positive note, opening Monday at 14,506.83 points, reflecting a modest increase of 0.45 percent, or 64.27 points.
The index had also posted gains in the previous trading session on Thursday, when it rose 0.92 percent to close at 14,442.56 points. That session recorded a substantial transaction volume of 202 billion Turkish liras (approximately $4.48 billion). Markets were closed on Friday due to the May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day holiday.
In early trading on Monday morning, foreign exchange markets showed the Turkish lira trading at 45.1955 against the US dollar, 53.0540 against the euro, and 61.4260 against the British pound.
Commodity markets also showed notable levels, with gold priced at $4,591.35 per ounce and Brent crude oil futures trading at $108.47 per barrel.
Overall, early indicators suggest a relatively stable start to the trading week, with moderate gains in equities and continued movement in currency and commodity markets.
The index had also posted gains in the previous trading session on Thursday, when it rose 0.92 percent to close at 14,442.56 points. That session recorded a substantial transaction volume of 202 billion Turkish liras (approximately $4.48 billion). Markets were closed on Friday due to the May 1 Labor and Solidarity Day holiday.
In early trading on Monday morning, foreign exchange markets showed the Turkish lira trading at 45.1955 against the US dollar, 53.0540 against the euro, and 61.4260 against the British pound.
Commodity markets also showed notable levels, with gold priced at $4,591.35 per ounce and Brent crude oil futures trading at $108.47 per barrel.
Overall, early indicators suggest a relatively stable start to the trading week, with moderate gains in equities and continued movement in currency and commodity markets.
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