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Afghanistan Approves Polymetallic Mining Project in Faryab Province

Afghanistan Approves Polymetallic Mining Project in Faryab Province


2026-05-04 05:32:14
(MENAFN) Afghanistan has finalized a new agreement to develop a polymetallic mining site in the Seh Ko area of Kohistan district, located in northern Faryab province, according to the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum.

The project covers an area of about 1.12 square kilometers and involves a total investment of approximately 24.33 million U.S. dollars. The contract is set to run for 30 years, provided that all mining regulations and contractual obligations under Afghan law are fully observed, the ministry said in a statement.

Beyond mineral extraction, the project is also expected to contribute to local employment, with an estimated 130 jobs to be created for Afghan citizens. Authorities also noted that the development plan includes community support initiatives and broader social services aimed at improving living conditions in the surrounding area.

The royalty rate for the operation has been fixed at 16 percent of extracted pure gold, reflecting the composition of the deposit, which contains multiple metals.

Officials described the agreement as part of a wider national strategy to attract both domestic and international investment into Afghanistan’s mineral sector, with an emphasis on economic development, job creation, and compliance with legal standards.

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