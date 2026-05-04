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Germany Presses Iran to Renounce Nuclear Weapons Ambitions

Germany Presses Iran to Renounce Nuclear Weapons Ambitions


2026-05-04 05:25:17
(MENAFN) German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Sunday pressed Tehran to abandon its nuclear weapons ambitions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, signaling an escalation in European diplomatic pressure over the Iranian crisis.

Wadephul disclosed the intervention in a post on X, revealing he had held a direct phone call with Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi — a rare channel of communication as tensions in the region mount.

"negotiated solution" — that was the term Wadephul used to frame Berlin's position, insisting Germany backs dialogue over confrontation. Yet his demands left little ambiguity: Iran must renounce nuclear weapons and restore free passage through one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints.

The German minister also moved to align Berlin squarely with Washington, declaring that as a close U.S. ally, Germany shares the same strategic objectives as the United States — a pointed signal that European and American pressure on Tehran remains coordinated.

The phone call comes amid heightened international scrutiny of Iran's nuclear program and regional posture, with Western powers pressing for a diplomatic off-ramp before the situation deteriorates further.

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