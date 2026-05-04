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China is Highlighted as Key Driver in SCO Institutional Development
(MENAFN) China plays a significant role in shaping the institutional framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), according to the organization’s deputy secretary-general, as reported in an interview.
SCO Deputy Secretary-General Oleg Kopylov stated that, as one of the founding members, China has consistently promoted initiatives aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation within the bloc. His remarks were made while attending a Silk Road-themed marathon in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.
He noted that the SCO summit held in Tianjin last September was the largest in the organization’s history, adding that several proposals introduced by China have already been incorporated into the SCO’s ongoing work and policy direction.
Marking the organization’s 25th anniversary this year, Kopylov said the SCO has expanded significantly over the past quarter-century, becoming the world’s largest regional organization in terms of both geographic reach and population size. He also highlighted that its cooperation now spans a wide range of sectors, including education, transportation, digital development, and agriculture, through various ministerial-level meetings.
Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that the organization will continue to grow and deepen its influence in the coming years.
The 26th Council of Heads of State meeting of the SCO is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan later this year.
SCO Deputy Secretary-General Oleg Kopylov stated that, as one of the founding members, China has consistently promoted initiatives aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation within the bloc. His remarks were made while attending a Silk Road-themed marathon in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.
He noted that the SCO summit held in Tianjin last September was the largest in the organization’s history, adding that several proposals introduced by China have already been incorporated into the SCO’s ongoing work and policy direction.
Marking the organization’s 25th anniversary this year, Kopylov said the SCO has expanded significantly over the past quarter-century, becoming the world’s largest regional organization in terms of both geographic reach and population size. He also highlighted that its cooperation now spans a wide range of sectors, including education, transportation, digital development, and agriculture, through various ministerial-level meetings.
Looking ahead, he expressed confidence that the organization will continue to grow and deepen its influence in the coming years.
The 26th Council of Heads of State meeting of the SCO is scheduled to take place in Kyrgyzstan later this year.
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