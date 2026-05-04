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Private Earth Observation Satellite Launched in India Marks Space Milestone
(MENAFN) India’s space agency successfully launched a privately developed Earth observation satellite on Sunday, marking what officials described as a notable step forward in the country’s space capabilities, according to reports.
The satellite, named “Drishti,” was built by a domestic space technology startup and was deployed through the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission represents one of the latest collaborations between India’s national space agency and private-sector aerospace developers.
Following the launch, the space agency highlighted the event on social media, describing it as a significant milestone in India’s broader space program and technological progress.
India’s Prime Minister also welcomed the successful deployment, calling it “a major achievement in our space journey.”
The development reflects India’s growing emphasis on expanding its space industry through increased private participation alongside government-led programs.
The satellite, named “Drishti,” was built by a domestic space technology startup and was deployed through the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The mission represents one of the latest collaborations between India’s national space agency and private-sector aerospace developers.
Following the launch, the space agency highlighted the event on social media, describing it as a significant milestone in India’s broader space program and technological progress.
India’s Prime Minister also welcomed the successful deployment, calling it “a major achievement in our space journey.”
The development reflects India’s growing emphasis on expanding its space industry through increased private participation alongside government-led programs.
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