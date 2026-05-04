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Iran Says Pakistan Continues Mediation Role in U.S.-Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s ambassador to Pakistan has said that Islamabad’s efforts to mediate between Tehran and Washington remain ongoing, as diplomatic attempts continue to address the conflict between the two sides, according to reports.
Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam stated in an interview with Iran’s official news agency that a new Iranian negotiation proposal aimed at resolving tensions with the United States had been delivered through Pakistan, which is serving as a key intermediary. He added that Pakistani authorities have passed the proposal on to Washington.
The ambassador described Iran’s position as clear and consistent, saying that progress in negotiations would depend on whether the United States is genuinely willing to change its approach. He also stressed that meaningful movement forward would require adjustments in U.S. behavior toward Iran.
He further noted that regional and international observers are closely watching the outcome of the discussions. While reaffirming Iran’s readiness to defend itself, he said the country remains committed to pursuing diplomatic solutions.
The envoy also called for a shift in U.S. policy, urging Washington to move away from what he described as aggressive actions and instead adopt an approach that recognizes Iran’s rights within the negotiations.
Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam stated in an interview with Iran’s official news agency that a new Iranian negotiation proposal aimed at resolving tensions with the United States had been delivered through Pakistan, which is serving as a key intermediary. He added that Pakistani authorities have passed the proposal on to Washington.
The ambassador described Iran’s position as clear and consistent, saying that progress in negotiations would depend on whether the United States is genuinely willing to change its approach. He also stressed that meaningful movement forward would require adjustments in U.S. behavior toward Iran.
He further noted that regional and international observers are closely watching the outcome of the discussions. While reaffirming Iran’s readiness to defend itself, he said the country remains committed to pursuing diplomatic solutions.
The envoy also called for a shift in U.S. policy, urging Washington to move away from what he described as aggressive actions and instead adopt an approach that recognizes Iran’s rights within the negotiations.
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