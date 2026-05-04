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Iran Plans Museum at University Site Damaged in US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) Iranian authorities are planning to convert a damaged university site in central Iran into a museum documenting the effects of recent US-Israeli strikes, according to reports.
An official from Isfahan University of Technology said the heavily damaged area will be preserved as a historical site within the campus. He described the decision as an effort to document what he referred to as the country’s “scientific oppression” in a dedicated war museum.
He added that alternative land has been allocated for rebuilding, including the construction of new facilities and the installation of updated equipment for the university.
Initial estimates reportedly place the cost of the damage to university buildings and infrastructure at around 11 million dollars.
The site in Isfahan, one of Iran’s major academic institutions, was struck during military operations in March, which later expanded into a wider regional conflict. According to officials, more than 30 universities across the country, including institutions in Tehran, along with residential areas and other civilian infrastructure, were affected.
A ceasefire has been in effect since April 8, bringing a pause to the hostilities that had escalated across the region.
An official from Isfahan University of Technology said the heavily damaged area will be preserved as a historical site within the campus. He described the decision as an effort to document what he referred to as the country’s “scientific oppression” in a dedicated war museum.
He added that alternative land has been allocated for rebuilding, including the construction of new facilities and the installation of updated equipment for the university.
Initial estimates reportedly place the cost of the damage to university buildings and infrastructure at around 11 million dollars.
The site in Isfahan, one of Iran’s major academic institutions, was struck during military operations in March, which later expanded into a wider regional conflict. According to officials, more than 30 universities across the country, including institutions in Tehran, along with residential areas and other civilian infrastructure, were affected.
A ceasefire has been in effect since April 8, bringing a pause to the hostilities that had escalated across the region.
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