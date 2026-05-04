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Jordan’s Crown Prince Reviews Progress on Aqaba Development Projects
(MENAFN) Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan has inspected the progress of two major development projects in Aqaba, the Aqaba International Circuit and the Aqaba City Park, according to reports from the Royal Court.
During his visit, the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of completing both projects on schedule and ensuring that construction meets the highest engineering and technical standards. He also highlighted the goal of finalizing the developments by the coming summer, noting their role in strengthening Aqaba’s position as a combined tourism and development hub.
At the motorsport facility, the Crown Prince stressed the need to appoint an operator in line with international best practices, pointing to the project’s potential economic impact. The Aqaba International Circuit is designed to host higher-level racing categories in the future, including Formula 3, and includes multiple supporting facilities such as training tracks and a large paddock area.
During the visit to the city park project, he underscored the importance of creating high-quality recreational spaces for the public, alongside establishing a long-term maintenance and operations plan to ensure sustainability.
Officials from the Aqaba Development Corporation briefed him on the current status of both projects, including infrastructure details and future management plans. The city park is set to include sports fields, open public areas, a theatre, walking and cycling paths, and extensive green zones.
The visits were accompanied by senior officials, including the director of the Crown Prince’s office.
During his visit, the Crown Prince emphasized the importance of completing both projects on schedule and ensuring that construction meets the highest engineering and technical standards. He also highlighted the goal of finalizing the developments by the coming summer, noting their role in strengthening Aqaba’s position as a combined tourism and development hub.
At the motorsport facility, the Crown Prince stressed the need to appoint an operator in line with international best practices, pointing to the project’s potential economic impact. The Aqaba International Circuit is designed to host higher-level racing categories in the future, including Formula 3, and includes multiple supporting facilities such as training tracks and a large paddock area.
During the visit to the city park project, he underscored the importance of creating high-quality recreational spaces for the public, alongside establishing a long-term maintenance and operations plan to ensure sustainability.
Officials from the Aqaba Development Corporation briefed him on the current status of both projects, including infrastructure details and future management plans. The city park is set to include sports fields, open public areas, a theatre, walking and cycling paths, and extensive green zones.
The visits were accompanied by senior officials, including the director of the Crown Prince’s office.
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