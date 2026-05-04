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Bulk Carrier Reportedly Attacked Near Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) A commercial vessel has come under attack in waters proximate to the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) disclosed in a navigational warning issued Sunday.
According to the alert, the master of a northbound bulk carrier reported that the ship was assailed by multiple small craft operating in coordination. All crew members aboard were confirmed safe, with no environmental damage reported in the aftermath.
The UKMTO said the incident unfolded approximately 11 nautical miles west of Sirik, Iran, near the strategic waterway's eastern entrance — one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit daily.
According to the alert, the master of a northbound bulk carrier reported that the ship was assailed by multiple small craft operating in coordination. All crew members aboard were confirmed safe, with no environmental damage reported in the aftermath.
The UKMTO said the incident unfolded approximately 11 nautical miles west of Sirik, Iran, near the strategic waterway's eastern entrance — one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit daily.
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