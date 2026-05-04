Imran Khan Says, 'Fatherhood Is Not A Duty It Is A Privilege'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra hosted actor Imran Khan during the latest episode of her podcast "Mom Talks".

In a heartfelt conversation, the 'Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na' actor shared his deeply personal journey of fatherhood with the 'Chamkila' actress.

Sharing a fresh perspective towards parenting, Imran Khan emphasized that he never saw parenting as an obligation, but as a privilege.

He was heard saying,“I did not view it as my duty; I always saw it as my privilege. The time I spent with my child is something I wanted for myself. It's not about fulfilling a role but about experiencing joy, love, and connection”, he further added.

The 'Delhi Belly' actor added that parenting should never be viewed through the lens of gender. He stated that bringing a child up is not the responsibility of just one parent but a shared experience for both the mother and father.

Sharing his views on co-parenting and equal/shared parenting to ease pressures on the mothers, Imran said that while family structures may alter over time, a child's emotional security should always remain the priority.

He pointed out that a child thrives the most when he feels safe, supported, and reassured that their parents are in control.

The 'Katti Batti' actor also said that a father's active participation in the daily caregiving of a child not only strengthens the parent-child bond but also supports the overall well-being of the family.

Imran further revealed that children learn the most simply by observing their parents. Hence, it is crucial for parents to try their best to model healthy relationships and respectful communication.

For those who do not know, Imran Khan tied the knot with Avantika Malik back in 2011. The couple was married for eight years before finally going their separate ways in 2019. They have a daughter together, Imara Malik Khan, whom they welcomed in 2014.