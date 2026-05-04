Buner's Pride : Hazrat Bilal Secures 18Th Rank In CSS 2025

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Hazrat Bilal, a resident of Torwarsak area in Gadezai Tehsil of Buner district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has achieved remarkable success in the CSS 2025 examination, securing not only the first position in the province but also 18th position nationwide.

This achievement comes at a time when CSS is considered one of the toughest competitive examinations in the country, and this year the success rate was only 2.67%.

Hazrat Bilal belongs to a middle-class family. His father, Pir Muhammad, serves as a Naib Qasid (office assistant) at the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Buner.

Bilal received his early education from a private school in his hometown, completed his intermediate from Government Degree College Daggar Buner, and later earned a BS degree in English from Islamia College University Peshawar, where he was also a gold medalist.

Bilal started preparing for CSS during his academic years, but for focused and structured preparation, he spent nearly two years in Islamabad. During this time, he completely distanced himself from social media and unnecessary activities, dedicating all his attention to his goal.

Sharing his preparation experience, Hazrat Bilal said that the most difficult part was maintaining self-discipline. According to him,“Staying away from social media and studying consistently every day was the biggest challenge, but if your goal is clear, difficulties become easier.”

Also Read: Breaking Barriers: Bajaur's First Woman Cracks CSS in First Attempt

He mentioned that there were moments of exhaustion and discouragement during the preparation, but continuous hard work and encouragement from his parents kept him going.

According to him, the journey of CSS is not just a test of intelligence but also of patience, sacrifice, and consistency.

Hazrat Bilal credited his success to his parents, especially his father Pir Muhammad, for their prayers and support. He shared that his father wanted him to become a doctor, but he chose administrative services based on his own interest.

Bilal added that his father always gave him the freedom to make his own decisions and provided every possible support despite limited resources.

Speaking about the result day, Pir Muhammad said he was extremely anxious.“In the afternoon, Bilal called and told me that he had not only passed but also secured the top position in the province. Tears of joy filled my eyes, and I immediately went to the mosque to offer prayers of gratitude.”

Hazrat Bilal advised the youth that success does not require a powerful background or influence, but rather consistency and hard work.

He emphasized that young people should give time to books alongside social media and other activities, and stay fully focused on their goals.

According to the CSS 2025 results, the exam proved extremely challenging this year, with only 335 candidates passing the written exam out of more than 12,000 applicants. This low success rate further highlights the difficulty and high standards of the examination.

Hazrat Bilal's success is not only a source of pride for his family but also for the entire Buner district. It is being seen as a shining example for the younger generation that even with limited resources, big dreams can be achieved.