MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Adastra Holdings Ltd. Appoints New Director

May 04, 2026 5:00 AM EDT | Source: Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2026) - Adastra Holdings Ltd. (CSE: XTRX) (FSE: D2E0) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Calum Maschi has been appointed as a director of the Company in place of Jonathan Edwards who has resigned as a director, effective April 30, 2026.

Mr. Maschi is a construction professional with over fifteen years of experience across large scale industrial, institutional and infrastructure projects, including management roles on major projects such as LNG Canada.

The Company would like to thank Mr. Edwards for his contributions to the Company and wishes him success in his future endeavors.

About Adastra Holdings Ltd.

Adastra has become one of Canada's leaders in the supply and manufacturing of ethnobotanical and cannabis products for lawful adult-use. It serves non-medical and medical markets and engages in forward-looking therapeutic applications. With cannabis concentrate products sold through retailers at more than 2,000 locations across Canada, Adastra's Phyto Extractions and Endgame Extracts brands are now well established with a growing distribution presence. As a Health Canada licensed facility, it specializes in extraction, distillation and manufacturing of a range of cannabis-derived products. Adastra partners with healthcare professionals and practitioners within the regulated environment to create products suitable for the medical cannabis market, with the ultimate aim of addressing the needs of patients. For more information, visit: .

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Adastra Holdings Ltd.