IPL 2026: Ashwin Lauds GT's Composed, Methodical Chase Against PBKS

Indian cricket legend Ravichandran Ashwin praised the Gujarat Titans (GT) for their composed and methodical approach in their four-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2026 clash at Ahmedabad on Sunday. Speaking on JioHotstar, Ashwin highlighted GT's tactical brilliance in the chase, which saw them chase down a target of 164 with just one ball remaining. "Gujarat Titans were once again incredibly composed in the way they approached the chase. Their batting may not always look explosive, but it's highly methodical and built around understanding conditions. On pitches like these, where 160-170 is a competitive score, it's about controlling the game and executing your plans rather than chasing big numbers," JioStar expert Ashwin said.

The former Indian cricketer also praised the franchise for maintaining consistency in their performances over the years, attributing their success to the players and management's dedication to their process. "They've shown remarkable consistency over the years with this approach, and credit goes to both the management and the players for sticking to their process and getting the job done under pressure," Ashwin added.

Ashwin on Washington Sundar's crucial knock

Ashwin also singled out Washington Sundar's crucial contribution, which played a pivotal role in guiding GT to victory. Sundar's unbeaten knock of 40 off 23 balls, including five fours and a six, helped his team cross the line in the 19.5th over. "Washington Sundar's innings was extremely important because it addressed a key question around the Gujarat Titans' middle order. While a lot of their runs come from the top three, contributions like this show the depth they have. Sundar has often been used as a flexible option, but he stepped up, handled the pressure well, and ensured the chase was completed," Ashwin explained.

He concluded that while Sundar's performance wasn't flashy, it was a clinical and composed effort that helped GT seal the win in a pressure-filled situation. "It might not have looked flashy, but it was a very composed and clinical effort to get the team over the line."

GT vs PBKS Match Summary

Coming to the contest, GT defeated table toppers PBKS by four wickets in a last-over thriller at the Narendra Modi Stadium, powered by Jason Holder's four-wicket haul and crucial knocks from Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar.

PBKS posted 163/9 after recovering from an early collapse through a 79-run stand between Suryansh Shedge (57) and Marcus Stoinis (40), but Holder's 4/24 restricted them. In reply, GT chased down 164 in 19.5 overs despite losing early wickets, with Sudharsan anchoring the innings with 57 and Sundar finishing unbeaten on 40, sealing the win with a six.

The victory moved GT to sixth place with 12 points, while PBKS remained on top of the table with 13 points. Holder won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for his match-defining bowling figures of 4/24 in 4 overs. (ANI)

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