Liver Health: 5 Root Veggies You Must Eat For Natural Body Detox Boost!
Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and fibre. These nutrients help with good digestion and also work to improve your liver's overall health.
ALSO READ:Liver Cirrhosis: Early Warning Signs You Must Not Ignore to Protect Your Liver
Radish has high water content and plenty of fibre. It supports healthy gut function and, in turn, helps improve your liver's health.
ALSO READ:Liver Cirrhosis: 7 Foods You Must Avoid to Protect Your Liver HealthSweet potatoes are a powerhouse of fibre, potassium, and antioxidants. Including them in your meals can definitely help improve your liver's health.
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