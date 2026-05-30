Liver Health: 5 Root Veggies You Must Eat For Natural Body Detox Boost!

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Our liver does some of the toughest jobs in the body, so we really need to take care of it. Adding these simple root vegetables to your diet can help boost your liver's health naturally.Ginger helps improve digestion and boosts your immunity. Eating it regularly also supports your liver's daily functions.Eating beetroot is great for your liver. It is full of antioxidants and fibre, which help reduce oxidative stress in the body.

Carrots are loaded with beta-carotene and fibre. These nutrients help with good digestion and also work to improve your liver's overall health.

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Radish has high water content and plenty of fibre. It supports healthy gut function and, in turn, helps improve your liver's health.

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Sweet potatoes are a powerhouse of fibre, potassium, and antioxidants. Including them in your meals can definitely help improve your liver's health.