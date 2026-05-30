Al Jazeera Documentary To Premiere Ali Bin Towar's Cycling Journey Across Morocco

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Jazeera Documentary will premiere a new documentary on Qatari adventurer, presenter, and cyclist, Ali bin Towar al-Kuwari tomorrow (Sunday 31st May) at 8 pm on his cycling journey across Morocco, created in partnership with the Years of Culture initiative as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture. Managing director, Ahmed Mahfouz from Al Jazeera Documentary Channel, said:“At Al Jazeera Documentary, we believe storytelling has the power to build understanding between cultures and communities. Our partnership with the Years of Culture initiative on this documentary reflects a shared commitment to authentic human stories that celebrate dialogue, exploration, and cultural exchange across the Arab world and beyond.”

The documentary captures a deeply personal and immersive exploration of Morocco's layered cultural identity, as Ali bin Towar travels through historic cities, mountain landscapes, coastal communities, and centuries-old medinas by bicycle. Along the route, the film highlights several encounters with local historians, artisans, cultural figures, academics, and residents, offering viewers an intimate portrait of Morocco through human connection and shared experience.

Al-Kuwari said:“This journey was about discovering Morocco through the people we met along the way. Travelling by bicycle changes your relationship with a place. You move slowly, you listen more, and you become part of the environment around you. What we found was an incredible generosity of spirit, deep cultural pride, and so many human connections that reminded us how close our societies truly are.” From Tangier and Chefchaouen to Fez, Rabat, and Marrakesh, the documentary explores the diversity that defines Morocco, a country shaped by Amazigh, Arab, Andalusian, African, Mediterranean, and Islamic influences, while preserving traditions passed down through generations.

Through architecture, music, craftsmanship, food, storytelling, and everyday life, the journey reveals how Morocco has cultivated a distinctive cultural identity rooted in openness, heritage, and continuity. Developed in partnership with the Years of Culture initiative, the documentary reflects the spirit of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture by celebrating the longstanding cultural connections, shared heritage, and people-to-people exchanges that continue to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Known for his documentaries exploring civilisations, traditions, and cultural narratives around the world, Ali bin Towar uses cycling as a way to move beyond conventional travel formats and engage with people and places at a human pace, fostering deeper cultural exchange and reflection throughout the journey.