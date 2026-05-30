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Qatari Officiating Team Appointed For Georgia-Romania Friendly
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari refereeing team has been appointed to officiate the international friendly match between Georgia and Romania on Tuesday in Tbilisi, as part of ongoing cooperation between the refereeing departments of the Qatar Football Association and its Georgian counterpart officiating crew will be led by international referee Mohammed Al Mazeed, assisted by Jumaa Al Buraishid and Khalid Ayed, while Mohammed Al Shammari will serve as the fourth official appointment reflects the confidence placed in Qatari match officials, who have earned a reputation for professionalism, experience and technical competence. It also underscores the continued success of Qatari referees in regional, continental and international competitions selection of the Qatari crew for the friendly further highlights the commitment of the Qatari and Georgian football associations to strengthening technical cooperation and exchanging expertise in officiating, with the aim of enhancing refereeing standards and expanding the international presence of their officials.
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