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Macron Urges 'Coordinated Reopening' Of Hormuz By US, Iran

Macron Urges 'Coordinated Reopening' Of Hormuz By US, Iran


2026-05-04 04:14:53
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Yerevan: French President Emmanuel Macron urged the United States and Iran Monday, May 4, 2026, to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in a "coordinated" way, as the US military pressed ahead with a mission to escort ships out of the waterway.

"What we want above all is a coordinated reopening by the United States and Iran -- that is the only solution for reopening the Strait of Hormuz," Macron said at a meeting of European leaders in Armenia.

"We are not going to take part in any military operation in a framework that to me seems unclear," said the French leader, whose country has with Britain led efforts to assemble a coalition to reopen the strait once peace is secured.

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The Peninsula

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