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Israeli Military Intercepts Aerial Targets in Northern Israel
(MENAFN) Sirens sound early Monday in northern Israel after the Israeli military reports intercepting aerial targets, according to reports.
The army says its air force shoots down a “suspicious aerial target” before it enters Israeli airspace.
It adds that warning systems are activated due to concerns about falling debris from interception activity.
The military also reports intercepting two additional aerial targets in an area where Israeli forces are operating in southern Lebanon, with results still under review.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah says it carries out 11 operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, describing the actions as responses to what it calls ceasefire violations and attacks on civilians.
The group claims it targets Israeli troop positions in Naqoura using drones and shells military sites in al-Bayyada, saying it achieves direct hits.
The Israeli military has intensified strikes in Lebanon since early March following escalating cross-border tensions, resulting in significant casualties and displacement, according to reports.
A US-mediated ceasefire takes effect on April 17 and is later extended until mid-May, although hostilities continue to be reported in various areas.
The army says its air force shoots down a “suspicious aerial target” before it enters Israeli airspace.
It adds that warning systems are activated due to concerns about falling debris from interception activity.
The military also reports intercepting two additional aerial targets in an area where Israeli forces are operating in southern Lebanon, with results still under review.
Meanwhile, Hezbollah says it carries out 11 operations against Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, describing the actions as responses to what it calls ceasefire violations and attacks on civilians.
The group claims it targets Israeli troop positions in Naqoura using drones and shells military sites in al-Bayyada, saying it achieves direct hits.
The Israeli military has intensified strikes in Lebanon since early March following escalating cross-border tensions, resulting in significant casualties and displacement, according to reports.
A US-mediated ceasefire takes effect on April 17 and is later extended until mid-May, although hostilities continue to be reported in various areas.
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