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Syria Reports Attacks on Security Positions in Suwayda Province
(MENAFN) Syrian media reports that armed “rebel groups” carry out attacks on internal security positions in southern Suwayda province on Sunday, according to reports.
A media outlet , citing an unnamed security source, says the groups target posts in the areas of Rimat Hazem and Walgha.
The channel later reports a second wave of similar attacks in the same locations, though no immediate information is provided on casualties or damage, as stated by reports.
Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July following deadly clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes that resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.
Despite the truce, it is reportedly violated multiple times, with some incidents attributed to groups linked to Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri, including strikes on military positions.
Authorities, meanwhile, say they continue to uphold the agreement and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries as well as civilian evacuations, according to reports.
A media outlet , citing an unnamed security source, says the groups target posts in the areas of Rimat Hazem and Walgha.
The channel later reports a second wave of similar attacks in the same locations, though no immediate information is provided on casualties or damage, as stated by reports.
Suwayda has been under a ceasefire since July following deadly clashes between Druze factions and Bedouin tribes that resulted in hundreds of deaths and injuries.
Despite the truce, it is reportedly violated multiple times, with some incidents attributed to groups linked to Druze spiritual leader Hikmat al-Hijri, including strikes on military positions.
Authorities, meanwhile, say they continue to uphold the agreement and facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries as well as civilian evacuations, according to reports.
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