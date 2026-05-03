Pentagon Expands AI Partnerships With Google, Microsoft, Openai, Spacex & Others To Boost Classified Military Operations

MENAFN - Live Mint) The United States Department of Defense has reportedly signed agreements with seven major technology companies to integrate artificial intelligence into classified military computer networks, marking a significant expansion of AI use in US defense operations.

The deals reportedly involve Google, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Nvidia, OpenAI, Reflection and SpaceX.

According to the Pentagon, the partnerships are intended to“augment warfighter decision-making in complex operational environments.”

Pentagon pushes rapid AI adoption

The Defense Department has accelerated its use of AI in recent years, citing its ability to speed up battlefield decision-making, improve logistics and assist with weapons maintenance.

Officials said military personnel are already using AI tools through the Pentagon's GenAI platform.

“Warfighters, civilians and contractors are putting these capabilities to practical use right now, cutting many tasks from months to days,” the Pentagon said, as per a report in AP.

The department added that expanding AI capabilities would“give warfighters the tools they need to act with confidence and safeguard the nation against any threat.”

Anthropic left out amid legal dispute

Notably absent from the Pentagon's new agreements is Anthropic, which has been engaged in a public dispute and legal battle with the administration of Donald Trump over the military use of AI.

Anthropic reportedly sought contractual guarantees preventing its technology from being used in fully autonomous weapons systems or domestic surveillance of Americans.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly rejected those conditions, insisting the Pentagon retain authority for any use deemed lawful.

Anthropic later sued after Trump attempted to block federal agencies from using the company's Claude chatbot and after the Pentagon considered labeling the company a supply chain risk.

OpenAI expands Pentagon role

OpenAI confirmed that Friday's announcement formalized an agreement first revealed in March, effectively replacing Anthropic's role in classified AI environments.

“As we said when we first announced our agreement several months ago, we believe the people defending the United States should have the best tools in the world,” OpenAI said in a statement.

The company has previously said its agreement with the Pentagon includes safeguards requiring human oversight in certain AI-assisted operations.

Concerns over autonomous warfare and privacy

The Pentagon's growing use of AI has intensified debate over ethics, privacy and autonomous weapons.

Critics warn that AI systems could eventually be used to select battlefield targets or expand surveillance capabilities.

One agreement reportedly includes language requiring human oversight whenever AI systems act autonomously or semi-autonomously. The same agreement also states that AI tools must operate in ways consistent with constitutional rights and civil liberties.

Gaza conflict fueled scrutiny

Concerns over military AI usage gained attention during Israel's wars in Gaza and Lebanon, where U.S. technology firms reportedly provided AI-powered systems used to track targets.

The conflicts, which resulted in high civilian casualties, fueled criticism that AI-assisted warfare could contribute to the deaths of innocent people.

Rights advocates and AI ethicists have repeatedly called for stronger international safeguards governing military applications of artificial intelligence.

New players enter Pentagon AI ecosystem

While companies such as Amazon and Microsoft have long worked with the military in classified settings, others including Nvidia and Reflection are newer entrants to Pentagon projects.

(With AP inputs)

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