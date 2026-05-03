Dubai Metro Blue Line: 14 Stations, Largest Underground Interchange Revealed In New Designs

PUBLISHED: Sun 3 May 2026, 5:05 PM



By: Sahim Salim



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World's tallest metro station and interiors inspired by air, water, earth and fire are among key features of the upcoming routeAdd as a preferredsource on Google

Dubai has revealed design concepts for upcoming stations on the Metro Blue Line, a 30-km route that will feature 14 stations, including three interchange stations, seven elevated stations and four underground stations.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the architectural and interior designs as he launched the main tunnelling works for the Dh20.5-billion project.

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Key stops on the Blue Line

The Blue Line will serve residential and academic zones, as well as key development projects, with an estimated population of one million by 2040.

Route 1: Creek Interchange Station to Academic City

This section spans 21km and connects 10 stations. It will pass through:



Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf

Dubai Festival City

Dubai Creek Harbour

Ras Al Khor

International City 1, which includes an underground interchange station

International City 2 and 3

Dubai Silicon Oasis Academic City

Route 2: Centrepoint Interchange Station to International City 1

This section measures 9km and links four stations. It will pass through:



Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya

Mirdif

Al Warqa International City 1 Interchange Station

2 record-breaking stations

Among the key stations showcased were Dubai International City 1, set to become the largest underground interchange station in the Dubai Metro network, and the iconic Emaar Properties Station at Dubai Creek Harbour, which, at 74 metres, will be the world's tallest metro station.

Dubai International City 1 interchange station: It will span more than 44,000 square metres and have an estimated capacity of around 350,000 riders a day.

Emaar Properties Station: It will cover about 11,000 square metres and have an estimated capacity of around 160,000 riders per day. Daily ridership at the station is expected to exceed 70,000 passengers by 2040.

Designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the American architectural firm behind global landmarks including Burj Khalifa, Olympic Tower in New York and Sears Tower in Chicago, the station is inspired by the concept of a gateway.

Its design focuses on open spaces and light, with soaring walls, natural textures and warm earthy tones intended to create a sense of luxury and belonging. Officials said the station's distinctive urban design complements the surrounding area and reflects Dubai's vision as a gateway to the future.

The station will serve residents of Dubai Creek Harbour, which has an estimated population of 40,000, as well as visitors to the area.

Stations inspired by nature

The remaining Blue Line stations will feature contemporary interiors inspired by the four elements of nature: air, water, earth and fire.

Three stations will follow an air theme, symbolising ambition and ascent, with open spaces and light used to create a sense of freedom and elevation.

Two stations will be inspired by water, reflecting Dubai's maritime history through flowing forms, calm colours and lighting designed to create a sense of movement, balance and ease.

Four stations will follow an earth theme, with natural tones and interiors that seek to reflect Dubai's authenticity, stability and sense of place.

Two stations will be inspired by fire, using vibrant colour gradations and dynamic lighting to convey speed, energy and movement.



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