Delhi Fire: 9 Dead In Shahdara PM Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in a fire incident in the Shahdara district of the national capital and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased.

At least nine people were killed in the fire that broke out in a residential building in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara early this morning. The Prime Minister described the mishap as "extremely distressing" and offered his condolences to the bereaved families.

The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi's Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of... - PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 3, 2026

"The loss of lives due to a fire mishap in Delhi's Shahdara district is extremely distressing. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," the PMO stated in a post on social media platform X..

The Prime Minister has also sanctioned financial relief from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of the tragedy. "An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000", he said.

Amit Shah expresses deep condolences

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his deep condolences over the fire incident, describing the loss of lives as "extremely heartbreaking."

Shah said, "The fire incident in Vivek Vihar, Delhi, is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with those who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. May God grant strength to the grieving families to bear this sorrow."

दिल्ली के विवेक विहार में हुई आगजनी की घटना अत्यंत पीड़ादायक है। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपने परिजनों को खोया है, मेरी संवेदनाएँ उनके साथ हैं। ईश्वर शोक-संतप्त परिवारों को इस दुःख को सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। स्थानीय प्रशासन घायलों को सर्वोच्च चिकित्सा सुविधा उपलब्ध करा... - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 3, 2026

"The local administration is providing the highest level of medical facilities to the injured. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured", he said.

LG expresses grief, directs officials

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

According to Delhi Police, the fire broke out early Sunday morning in a four-storey residential building in Vivek Vihar, resulting in the death of nine people and leaving at least one person injured.

The Delhi Lieutenant Governor said that authorities have been directed to ensure all necessary medical assistance and relief measures for those affected.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Vivek Vihar. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating tragedy. Authorities have been directed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected."

He further said that authorities have been instructed to ensure that all necessary medical assistance is provided to the injured, along with immediate relief and support for those affected.

"Delhi Fire Service personnel and emergency teams are on the ground, working tirelessly to manage the situation. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured and strength for the bereaved families during this difficult time," the post added.

(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)