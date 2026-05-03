Is Traffic Getting Worse In Rancho Cucamonga? Residents Are Feeling The Impact Of Growth

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"David VanGorden, candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2, discusses traffic congestion and infrastructure planning as the city continues to grow. He is running against incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw."As Rancho Cucamonga continues to grow, residents are experiencing increased traffic congestion and longer commute times. City Council candidate David VanGorden says these concerns highlight the need for infrastructure planning that keeps pace with development.

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - As Rancho Cucamonga continues to expand, many residents are noticing a change that affects their daily routines: increased traffic congestion on local roads and major corridors.

From longer commute times to heavier traffic along key routes such as Foothill Boulevard and surrounding areas, the impact of growth is becoming more visible in everyday life.

David VanGorden says these concerns reflect a broader question about how development is being managed and how it affects residents on a daily basis.

“When residents talk about traffic, they're talking about time-time with their families, time getting to work, and time spent in their community,” VanGorden said.“It's important to understand how development decisions translate into real-world impacts.”

David VanGorden is a candidate for Rancho Cucamonga City Council District 2. He is running against the incumbent Kristine Scott and candidate DeJonae Shaw.

Traffic and Infrastructure Planning

As the city continues to grow, many residents are asking whether infrastructure and growth planning in Rancho Cucamong are keeping pace with increasing demand.

Development and Daily Impact

In discussions surrounding major development projects, including the Etiwanda Heights Neighborhood and Conservation Plan, residents have raised questions about how additional housing may affect traffic patterns in already busy areas.

Connecting Traffic and Spending

At the same time, traffic concerns often lead to broader questions about how resources are allocated.

In a separate discussion about how taxpayer dollars are being spent in Rancho Cucamonga, residents have raised questions about whether sufficient investment is being directed toward roadway improvements and traffic management.

VanGorden emphasizes that these concerns are part of a larger conversation about planning and accountability.

“Traffic is something residents experience every day,” he said.“When people see changes in their commute, it naturally leads to questions about how decisions are being made and what's being planned for the future.”

As Rancho Cucamonga continues to evolve, traffic and transportation are expected to remain central topics for residents and city leaders alike.

Residents interested in learning more please click traffic, infrastructure, and development planning in Rancho Cucamonga