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Iran Sets Deadline for Strategic Deal on Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) Iran has reportedly imposed a strict one-month timeframe to reach an agreement aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, lifting a United States naval blockade, and bringing a permanent end to hostilities involving Iran and Lebanon. According to a report published Saturday by Axios, the proposal outlines a comprehensive effort to resolve escalating regional tensions within a limited period.
Tehran delivered a revised 14-point proposal to Washington on Thursday, presenting a structured framework for negotiations. Two informed sources indicated that the document establishes a firm one-month deadline to finalize an agreement addressing maritime navigation, the cessation of the US naval blockade, and the implementation of a durable ceasefire across both conflict zones.
Addressing reporters on Saturday, US President Donald Trump suggested that military escalation remains a possibility, stating, "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly." His remarks signaled caution while leaving open the option of renewed strikes.
The proposal also introduces a second phase of diplomacy, which would commence only after the initial agreement is concluded. This subsequent stage would involve an additional month of discussions concentrated on Iran’s nuclear activities, as noted by the same sources familiar with the plan.
While Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the Iranian proposal on Friday, he later indicated a willingness to review it. Speaking before departing Palm Beach for Miami, he told journalists, "I'm looking at it. I'll let you know about it later,” adding, “They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."
However, shortly afterward, Trump adopted a significantly more critical tone on Truth Social. He remarked that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable" and asserted that Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
Tehran delivered a revised 14-point proposal to Washington on Thursday, presenting a structured framework for negotiations. Two informed sources indicated that the document establishes a firm one-month deadline to finalize an agreement addressing maritime navigation, the cessation of the US naval blockade, and the implementation of a durable ceasefire across both conflict zones.
Addressing reporters on Saturday, US President Donald Trump suggested that military escalation remains a possibility, stating, "If they misbehave, if they do something bad — but right now, we'll see. It's a possibility that could happen, certainly." His remarks signaled caution while leaving open the option of renewed strikes.
The proposal also introduces a second phase of diplomacy, which would commence only after the initial agreement is concluded. This subsequent stage would involve an additional month of discussions concentrated on Iran’s nuclear activities, as noted by the same sources familiar with the plan.
While Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the Iranian proposal on Friday, he later indicated a willingness to review it. Speaking before departing Palm Beach for Miami, he told journalists, "I'm looking at it. I'll let you know about it later,” adding, “They told me about the concept of the deal. They're going to give me the exact wording now."
However, shortly afterward, Trump adopted a significantly more critical tone on Truth Social. He remarked that he "can't imagine that it would be acceptable" and asserted that Iran "has not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years."
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