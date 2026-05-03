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Ukraine to Launch Military Reform, Zelensky Says
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Friday that Kyiv will launch a sweeping military reform next month, anchored by a substantial pay increase for frontline troops as the war against Russia grinds into its fourth year.
"I have set the task of significantly increasing pay based on the principle of fairness," Zelensky said on X.
Under the proposed restructuring, personnel in non-combat roles will receive a guaranteed minimum of 30,000 hryvnias — approximately $682 — per month. Those serving in active combat positions will command salaries several times that figure, Zelensky said, reflecting a deliberate effort to reward battlefield service.
The reform goes further for infantry soldiers, with Zelensky directing officials to introduce specialized contracts offering payments ranging from 250,000 to 400,000 hryvnias, scaled according to the execution of combat missions — a performance-linked compensation model aimed at sustaining recruitment and morale along heavily pressured front lines.
Beyond pay, the overhaul addresses one of the most sensitive issues in Ukrainian society: the open-ended nature of military service. The reform will establish defined service terms and introduce a phased discharge mechanism through an expanded contract system, offering troops a clearer path out of active duty.
Zelensky directed Ukraine's military command and the minister of defense to consult directly with combat commanders on how best to implement the changes — a step designed to ensure the reforms reflect realities on the ground rather than decisions made exclusively from Kyiv.
"I have set the task of significantly increasing pay based on the principle of fairness," Zelensky said on X.
Under the proposed restructuring, personnel in non-combat roles will receive a guaranteed minimum of 30,000 hryvnias — approximately $682 — per month. Those serving in active combat positions will command salaries several times that figure, Zelensky said, reflecting a deliberate effort to reward battlefield service.
The reform goes further for infantry soldiers, with Zelensky directing officials to introduce specialized contracts offering payments ranging from 250,000 to 400,000 hryvnias, scaled according to the execution of combat missions — a performance-linked compensation model aimed at sustaining recruitment and morale along heavily pressured front lines.
Beyond pay, the overhaul addresses one of the most sensitive issues in Ukrainian society: the open-ended nature of military service. The reform will establish defined service terms and introduce a phased discharge mechanism through an expanded contract system, offering troops a clearer path out of active duty.
Zelensky directed Ukraine's military command and the minister of defense to consult directly with combat commanders on how best to implement the changes — a step designed to ensure the reforms reflect realities on the ground rather than decisions made exclusively from Kyiv.
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