Drone Strike On Pavlohrad: Number Of Casualties Rises To 10
“The number of people wounded in the Russian strike on Pavlohrad has risen to 10. Four of the victims have been hospitalized. Two men and one woman are in serious condition," he said.Read also: Russians launch attack on Dnipro
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region this morning. Earlier reports indicated five casualties.
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