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Drone Strike On Pavlohrad: Number Of Casualties Rises To 10

Drone Strike On Pavlohrad: Number Of Casualties Rises To 10


2026-05-25 08:08:13
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of people wounded in the Russian strike on Pavlohrad has risen to 10. Four of the victims have been hospitalized. Two men and one woman are in serious condition," he said.

Read also: Russians launch attack on Dnipro

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region this morning. Earlier reports indicated five casualties.

Ilustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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