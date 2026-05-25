Union Minister Announces Major Push For The Mizoram Dairy Sector

MENAFN - IANS) Aizawl, May 25 (IANS) Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Monday announced several initiatives to strengthen the cooperative dairy sector in Mizoram.

During his visit to the Mizoram Multi-Commodity Producers Cooperative Union (MULCO) dairy unit at Thuampui in Aizawl district, the Union Minister appreciated the progress achieved by MULCO and said that the advancement made through the efforts of dairy cooperatives and dairy workers was highly commendable.

He assured continued cooperation between the Central and state governments to sustain and accelerate the development of the dairy sector in Mizoram.

The Minister noted that milk production in the state remains low and is still insufficient to meet local demand.

He stressed that Mizoram should not lag behind neighbouring Northeastern states and urged farmers and officials to work with renewed commitment and dedication to strengthen the sector.

Announcing several new initiatives, Singh described the revision in the Central government's funding pattern as encouraging news for farmers as well as the state government.

He said that the earlier 75:25 funding ratio between the Centre and the state has now been revised to 90:10, significantly reducing the financial burden on the state government and helping accelerate developmental activities in the dairy sector.

The Union Minister further stated that milk-processing plants and village-level milk procurement systems would continue to be upgraded across the state.

In collaboration with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), quality cattle breeds through Artificial Insemination and improved cattle feed and fodder would also be made more accessible to farmers, he said.

Singh further announced that MULCO products manufactured within Mizoram, including paneer, rasmalai, and ghee, would be marketed more extensively in Aizawl and nearby markets to enhance local business opportunities and increase farmers' income.

The Minister emphasised that the Central Government remains committed to extending maximum support for the development of the Northeast, but added that the real success of these initiatives would depend on the dedication and active participation of the state government and livestock farmers.

During the programme, several new initiatives and products were launched, including MULCO Cow Ghee and baled silage, Type-II cattle feed, dewormers, and mineral mixture products.

Certificates related to fisheries were also distributed during the event.

Fisheries Kisan Credit Cards (KCC), awards for Best Startup in Fisheries, and recognitions for Best Fisheries Cooperatives were also presented during the programme.

Commissioner and Secretary of the Cooperation Department, Udit Prakash Rai, explained various plans and initiatives being undertaken to strengthen Mizoram's cooperative dairy sector.

National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) Chairman Meenesh Shah highlighted the importance of strengthening dairy cooperatives and improving milk-processing infrastructure in Mizoram.

Farmers associated with MULCO and fish farmers also shared their experiences of the benefits they derived from various Central Government initiatives and spoke about their ongoing work and achievements.

Union Ministers of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Minority Affairs, George Kurian, and Panchayati Raj, S.P. Singh Baghel, and several Mizoram ministers and senior officials were also present during the programme.