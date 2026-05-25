Raja Bhoj, Rani Kamalapati Stamps Reflect India's Cultural Pride: Jyotiraditya Scindia

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Bhopal, May 25 (IANS) Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday described the release of commemorative postage stamps in honour of Raja Bhoj and Rani Kamalapati as a significant recognition of India's cultural heritage and Madhya Pradesh's historical legacy.

In a statement issued on Monday, Scindia said the initiative by the Department of Posts reflects the Centre's broader effort to preserve and promote the country's civilisational identity while connecting younger generations with India's rich traditions and historical roots.

Calling Raja Bhoj and Rani Kamalapati“living symbols” of India's cultural consciousness, Scindia said the two personalities continue to inspire people through their contributions to history, governance and society.

“Raja Bhoj and Rani Kamalapati are not merely historical figures, but living symbols of our cultural consciousness, glorious traditions and civilisation,” Scindia said.

He added that the decision to issue special stamps in their honour aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of“Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi” (development along with heritage), under which the government has been working to revive, preserve and celebrate India's cultural and historical landmarks.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is giving new recognition and respect to its cultural heritage and historical legacy with the mantra of 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi',” Scindia stated.

The Union Minister stressed that commemorative postage stamps are not merely symbolic artefacts, but powerful instruments for preserving collective memory and spreading awareness about the nation's heritage among citizens across generations.

He said the release of stamps dedicated to Raja Bhoj and Rani Kamalapati would help strengthen public awareness about India's historical personalities and their enduring contribution to society.

“Issuing postage stamps in their names is not just a formal honour, but a meaningful effort to connect future generations with our history, culture and heritage,” Scindia added.

Congratulating the Department of Posts for the initiative, the Union Minister said such efforts would further strengthen India's cultural confidence and national pride.

The issuance of the commemorative stamps has generated interest across Madhya Pradesh, particularly in Bhopal and the Malwa region, where both Raja Bhoj and Rani Kamalapati hold deep historical and cultural significance.

Raja Bhoj, the renowned Paramara ruler of central India, is remembered for his achievements in administration, literature, architecture and education.

Meanwhile, Rani Kamalapati, regarded as an iconic figure in the history of Bhopal, continues to be remembered for her courage, leadership and contribution to the region's heritage.