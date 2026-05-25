White House Ballroom Construction Urged By US Attorney General After Recent Shooting Near White House

MENAFN - Live Mint) Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche asked a federal court on Sunday (May 25) to allow construction of the proposed White House ballroom to continue, arguing that a recent shooting near the White House highlights the urgent need for enhanced presidential security infrastructure.

In a court filing, Blanche said the incident demonstrated why the administration considers the ballroom project essential to national security.

“This second attack on the President this month underscores the critical need for top level, state of the art security at the White House, including the Ballroom,” Blanche wrote.

He described the ballroom as a“knitted, unified, cohesive part of the East Wing Project” that is“vital for National Security.”

Filing cites weekend shooting near White House

The legal filing came after a gunman allegedly opened fire near a White House Secret Service checkpoint on Saturday evening.

According to officials, Secret Service personnel returned fire, fatally wounding the suspect. A bystander was also injured during the incident.

Blanche argued the episode reinforced the administration's claim that the President requires a more secure facility for official functions and diplomatic events.

“Without the ballroom, the President cannot safely conduct the business of the United States,” the filing stated.

Court battle over ballroom construction

The proposed ballroom has become the center of an escalating legal and political dispute.

Last month, federal judge Richard Leon temporarily halted construction until the administration secures congressional approval for the project.

However, an appellate court later allowed work to continue temporarily until at least early June, when a panel of judges is expected to hear arguments in the case.

The dispute intensified after the Senate parliamentarian reportedly ruled that $1 billion in ballroom-related security funding could not be included in a congressional reconciliation package. Congress then left for recess without approving the measure.

Blanche calls ballroom a 'SAFE HAVEN'

In the latest filing, Blanche described the ballroom as a heavily fortified facility designed to protect the President, foreign dignitaries and White House staff.

“The ballroom is being constructed for the physical safety and security of all Presidents, their families, staff, Foreign Dignitaries, and guests,” Blanche wrote.

He also called the facility a:“SAFE HAVEN” compared to the temporary tent structures currently used during state dinners and large White House events.

Security features detailed in filing

The filing outlined an extensive list of security measures planned for the ballroom complex, including:

-Heavy steel construction

-Drone-proof roofing

-Missile-resistant columns

-Bulletproof, ballistic and blast-resistant glass

-Military-grade air filtration and ventilation systems

-Bomb shelters

-Medical and hospital facilities

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