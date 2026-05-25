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Five EMEA Agencies Take Home Provoke's Best Agency To Work For Honours
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Finn Partners, Brands2Life, Mike Worldwide, Netprofile, and Global Think Group received Best Agencies to Work For trophies at the 2026 EMEA region SABRE Awards ceremony in London last week, recognition based on a survey of their employees in which they outperformed more than 30 other firms.
Says PRovoke Media founder,“The Best Agencies to Work For awards are special first because they are based on employee responses to our in-depth survey, and second because they feel predictive: firms that have built winning cultures are more likely to succeed in attracting great clients and thus in delivering great performance. It all starts with people.”
Holmes also noted a variety of factors in the cultures represented, from the“work hard, play nice” ethos at Finn to the emphasis on work-life balance at B2L, from the“hard-working, ambitious” atmosphere at MWW to the purpose-driven approach of Netprofile to the highly selective hiring practices at GTG.
“There's no one-size-fits-all approach to becoming an employer of choice,” says Holmes.“One suspects that the people who love one of these cultures might hate some of the others. The key to success is knowing who you are and hiring people who align with your values and your attributes.”
The five winners are profiles below:
Best EMEA Network to Work For: Finn Partners
With more than 220 employees spread across offices in London, Paris, Dublin, Munich, Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi, Finn Partners appears to have done a good job of replicating and adapting its US culture-recognized more than once as a Best Agency to Work For-across the EMEA region.
Work-life balance is one of the attractions. It participates in national and global efforts such as World Mental Health Day and offers well-being support through an employee assistance programme. The firms also maintains a fully flexible working schedule, and does not require employees to attend the office for a set number of days per week or on specific days of the week.“We trust employees to decide when it is important and best to be in our office,” the firm says.
There's a substantial annual stipend for professional development, a peer mentoring programme, and a new peer-to-peer networking initiative, designed to develop relationships between employees who don't work together on a daily basis. The Inclusion & impact committee is a global team of more than 100 employees-including many from ENEA-who undertake initiatives to strengthen DEI.
“Professional,”“positive,” and“purposeful” are words that come up frequently when Finn people are asked to describe their agency. Respondents like“The supportive nature of the colleagues I work with” and“the flexibility to manage your own workload and working from home.” Ine respondent likes the“work hard, play nice culture.... It's not just a slogan, it's the way people treat each other, collaborate and show up for clients.”
Best UK (Midsize) Agency to Work For: Brands2Life
With 99 respondents participating in our Best Agencies to Work For research (out of a total of 170 at the firm), Brands2Life recorded a net promoter score of more than 80, a superb score accomplished because only four of those respondents were“detractors” (meaning a score of 6 or lower when asked how likely they were to recommend the firm to a friend).
That score appears to be the result of an intentional approach to workplace excellence, since B2L's internal research found it to be the best in five years. The firm cites“an on-going commitment to the improvement of the employee experience fuelled primarily by our annual quantitative survey and our regular Values Breakfasts where we invite staff to meet with board members in groups of 10 to discuss where we could do more to live up to mission and values.”
The firm also holds in-depth monthly capacity planning meetings to match staff resources to upcoming work, plan for the longer-term and identify any short-term pinch points. No full-time staff have more than34.5 hours of work allocated a week. Managers are in regular, daily contact and check in with their people before logging off themselves to ensure that no one is having to work late.
The firm is“supportive,'“collaborative,” and“forward-thinking,” respondents say. They cite the“truly flat hierarchy where everyone is treated like an adult and respected,” and“the way in which they have empowered me to pursue personal and professional ambitions.” One respondent likes“an atmosphere of dedication and commitment to deliver results, without the approach or atmosphere ever being unpleasant or too pushy.”
Best UK (Small) Agency to Work For: Mike WorldWide
At MikeWorldWide UK, the culture is designed to balance high performance with trust and inclusion.
The firm invests heavily in professional development at every stage of an employee's career: structured junior training through the PR Elevate programme, personality and communication development via Insights Discovery for all employees, role-specific external training with partners such as The Amber Group, and access to PRCA-accredited courses.
At the same time, the firm supports work/life balance and well-being through flexible and hybrid working, a culture focused on outcomes rather than“presenteeism,” and structured capacity reviews to prevent burnout.“We close the business for five dedicated Mental Health Days each year, giving the entire team protected time to fully switch off and recharge together,” the firm says.
“Ambitious” and“hard-working” are two adjectives that come up a lot, along with“collaborative” and“supportive.” One respondent likes“The opportunity to challenge myself,” while another enjoys“autonomy and opportunity.” A highlight:“Everyone is celebrated for their hard work.”
Best Continental European Agency to Work For: Netprofile
Finnish technology specialist Netprofile is a 20-person boutique with an impressive mission: the firm believes that human ingenuity and curiosity can overcome sustainability challenges through technological innovation.
That mission manifests itself in the firm's work with clients, its operations, and its broader societal influence. The company is committed to setting an example within the marketing communications sector by championing responsible business practices, equality, diversity, and a healthy work-life balance.
It is committed to internal policies-including those governing the ethical use of artificial intelligence-that support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on education and lifelong learning; gender equality; decent work and economic growth; climate action' and peace, justice, and strong institutions.
The culture is“open,”“respectful,” and“very Nordic,” survey respondents say.“At Netprofile, we're encouraged to be ourselves and trusted to do our work well, whether remotely or in the office,” says one participant.“Continuous learning is genuinely supported. What truly sets the agency apart is the empathetic, collaborative culture-there's no internal competition, just people helping each other succeed.”
Best Middle East & Africa to Work For: Global Think Group
Riyadh-based Global Think Group's growth has been powered by a deliberate and disciplined approach to talent. The firm hires fewer than 2% of applicants, ensuring that every individual who does join brings exceptional both intellectual rigor and cultural alignment. The team includes economists, former financial journalists, digital strategists, public affairs specialists, Arabic copywriters, and campaign experts, working together to deliver on the firm's advisory model.
The culture is built on core values: be nice, be curious, be precise, be knowledgeable, and be responsible. The team is empowered to take ownership of client relationships, contribute to high-level advisory work early in their careers, and collaborate across practices and geographies.
To facilitate culture-building, the company hosts GTG Week each year at its HQ in Riyadh organizing team-building exercises and company-wide discussions about the firm's future direction. Its commitment to transparency is reflected in a quarterly GTG Highlights forum, an internal town hall to review company news, client wins, business performance and forecasting, ensuring that every member of the firm remains connected to company progress and direction.
“Collaborative,”“respectful,” and“transparent” are the key adjectives when employees are asked to describe the culture. One respondent cites“a very collaborative and supportive team, and that makes even the most demanding projects enjoyable. There's also a strong culture of trust and autonomy, with positive reinforcement from line managers.” Another likes the fact that“colleagues support each other, share knowledge freely, and bring real enthusiasm to the work.”
Says PRovoke Media founder,“The Best Agencies to Work For awards are special first because they are based on employee responses to our in-depth survey, and second because they feel predictive: firms that have built winning cultures are more likely to succeed in attracting great clients and thus in delivering great performance. It all starts with people.”
Holmes also noted a variety of factors in the cultures represented, from the“work hard, play nice” ethos at Finn to the emphasis on work-life balance at B2L, from the“hard-working, ambitious” atmosphere at MWW to the purpose-driven approach of Netprofile to the highly selective hiring practices at GTG.
“There's no one-size-fits-all approach to becoming an employer of choice,” says Holmes.“One suspects that the people who love one of these cultures might hate some of the others. The key to success is knowing who you are and hiring people who align with your values and your attributes.”
The five winners are profiles below:
Best EMEA Network to Work For: Finn Partners
With more than 220 employees spread across offices in London, Paris, Dublin, Munich, Frankfurt and Abu Dhabi, Finn Partners appears to have done a good job of replicating and adapting its US culture-recognized more than once as a Best Agency to Work For-across the EMEA region.
Work-life balance is one of the attractions. It participates in national and global efforts such as World Mental Health Day and offers well-being support through an employee assistance programme. The firms also maintains a fully flexible working schedule, and does not require employees to attend the office for a set number of days per week or on specific days of the week.“We trust employees to decide when it is important and best to be in our office,” the firm says.
There's a substantial annual stipend for professional development, a peer mentoring programme, and a new peer-to-peer networking initiative, designed to develop relationships between employees who don't work together on a daily basis. The Inclusion & impact committee is a global team of more than 100 employees-including many from ENEA-who undertake initiatives to strengthen DEI.
“Professional,”“positive,” and“purposeful” are words that come up frequently when Finn people are asked to describe their agency. Respondents like“The supportive nature of the colleagues I work with” and“the flexibility to manage your own workload and working from home.” Ine respondent likes the“work hard, play nice culture.... It's not just a slogan, it's the way people treat each other, collaborate and show up for clients.”
Best UK (Midsize) Agency to Work For: Brands2Life
With 99 respondents participating in our Best Agencies to Work For research (out of a total of 170 at the firm), Brands2Life recorded a net promoter score of more than 80, a superb score accomplished because only four of those respondents were“detractors” (meaning a score of 6 or lower when asked how likely they were to recommend the firm to a friend).
That score appears to be the result of an intentional approach to workplace excellence, since B2L's internal research found it to be the best in five years. The firm cites“an on-going commitment to the improvement of the employee experience fuelled primarily by our annual quantitative survey and our regular Values Breakfasts where we invite staff to meet with board members in groups of 10 to discuss where we could do more to live up to mission and values.”
The firm also holds in-depth monthly capacity planning meetings to match staff resources to upcoming work, plan for the longer-term and identify any short-term pinch points. No full-time staff have more than34.5 hours of work allocated a week. Managers are in regular, daily contact and check in with their people before logging off themselves to ensure that no one is having to work late.
The firm is“supportive,'“collaborative,” and“forward-thinking,” respondents say. They cite the“truly flat hierarchy where everyone is treated like an adult and respected,” and“the way in which they have empowered me to pursue personal and professional ambitions.” One respondent likes“an atmosphere of dedication and commitment to deliver results, without the approach or atmosphere ever being unpleasant or too pushy.”
Best UK (Small) Agency to Work For: Mike WorldWide
At MikeWorldWide UK, the culture is designed to balance high performance with trust and inclusion.
The firm invests heavily in professional development at every stage of an employee's career: structured junior training through the PR Elevate programme, personality and communication development via Insights Discovery for all employees, role-specific external training with partners such as The Amber Group, and access to PRCA-accredited courses.
At the same time, the firm supports work/life balance and well-being through flexible and hybrid working, a culture focused on outcomes rather than“presenteeism,” and structured capacity reviews to prevent burnout.“We close the business for five dedicated Mental Health Days each year, giving the entire team protected time to fully switch off and recharge together,” the firm says.
“Ambitious” and“hard-working” are two adjectives that come up a lot, along with“collaborative” and“supportive.” One respondent likes“The opportunity to challenge myself,” while another enjoys“autonomy and opportunity.” A highlight:“Everyone is celebrated for their hard work.”
Best Continental European Agency to Work For: Netprofile
Finnish technology specialist Netprofile is a 20-person boutique with an impressive mission: the firm believes that human ingenuity and curiosity can overcome sustainability challenges through technological innovation.
That mission manifests itself in the firm's work with clients, its operations, and its broader societal influence. The company is committed to setting an example within the marketing communications sector by championing responsible business practices, equality, diversity, and a healthy work-life balance.
It is committed to internal policies-including those governing the ethical use of artificial intelligence-that support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals with a focus on education and lifelong learning; gender equality; decent work and economic growth; climate action' and peace, justice, and strong institutions.
The culture is“open,”“respectful,” and“very Nordic,” survey respondents say.“At Netprofile, we're encouraged to be ourselves and trusted to do our work well, whether remotely or in the office,” says one participant.“Continuous learning is genuinely supported. What truly sets the agency apart is the empathetic, collaborative culture-there's no internal competition, just people helping each other succeed.”
Best Middle East & Africa to Work For: Global Think Group
Riyadh-based Global Think Group's growth has been powered by a deliberate and disciplined approach to talent. The firm hires fewer than 2% of applicants, ensuring that every individual who does join brings exceptional both intellectual rigor and cultural alignment. The team includes economists, former financial journalists, digital strategists, public affairs specialists, Arabic copywriters, and campaign experts, working together to deliver on the firm's advisory model.
The culture is built on core values: be nice, be curious, be precise, be knowledgeable, and be responsible. The team is empowered to take ownership of client relationships, contribute to high-level advisory work early in their careers, and collaborate across practices and geographies.
To facilitate culture-building, the company hosts GTG Week each year at its HQ in Riyadh organizing team-building exercises and company-wide discussions about the firm's future direction. Its commitment to transparency is reflected in a quarterly GTG Highlights forum, an internal town hall to review company news, client wins, business performance and forecasting, ensuring that every member of the firm remains connected to company progress and direction.
“Collaborative,”“respectful,” and“transparent” are the key adjectives when employees are asked to describe the culture. One respondent cites“a very collaborative and supportive team, and that makes even the most demanding projects enjoyable. There's also a strong culture of trust and autonomy, with positive reinforcement from line managers.” Another likes the fact that“colleagues support each other, share knowledge freely, and bring real enthusiasm to the work.”
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