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NMDC Group delivers steady performance with revenues increasing 7% year-on-year to AED 6.6 billion in 1Q 2026
(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 30th April 2026: NMDC Group (ADX: NMDC), a global leader in engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging, today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting resilient operational performance across its different vertical despite challenges amid evolving regional conditions.
The UAE has continued to demonstrate stability and continuity, supported by a coordinated and proactive government response that ensured the uninterrupted functioning of critical infrastructure and sustained business confidence across key sectors. Such environment enabled companies such as NMDC Group including all its portfolio of companies to execute with minimum interruption.
NMDC Group maintained consistent progress across its projects, supported by disciplined execution and strong operational coordination. Revenues reached AED 6.6 billion in Q1 2026, representing a 7% year-on-year increase, driven by steady backlog conversion. Net profit stood at AED 387 million, reflecting a measured and prudent approach in a more complex operating environment.
The Group’s backlog stood at AED 55.4 billion, providing strong visibility on future revenues, while its pipeline reached AED 92 billion across its verticals, NMDC Energy, NMDC Dredging & Marine, and NMDC Infra, highlighting the breadth of opportunities across its core sectors.
During the quarter, NMDC Group continued to build momentum within its Infrastructure vertical, NMDC Infra, focusing on essential infrastructure projects aligned with national priorities. The acquisition of Lantania Aguas strengthens the Gro’p’s position in the global water sector, while the NMDC Group and CCC joint venture enhances its capabilities in onshore oil and gas EPC, expanding its offering across the energy value chain.
Awarded projects during the period reached AED 1.8 billion, with AED 1.5 billion secured by Dredging & Marine and AED 0.3 billion by Infra, reflecting sustained demand across the G’oup’s key business areas.
The Group maintained a net cash position of AED 5.2 billion, reinforcing its financial strength and ability to navigate market conditions while continuing to invest in strategic growth areas.
H.E. Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NMDC Group, “aid: “The UAE continues to demonstrate that stability, clear policy direction and long-term planning are powerful enablers of economic progress. For NMDC Group, this provides the confidence to invest in capabilities, partnerships and sectors that will support the UAE’s continued economic diversification. Our first quarter performance reflects our unmatched business model, the strength of our balance sheet and our continued focus on creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders alik”.”
Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, added: “Our first quarter results is a testament of our operational resilience across our portfolio, reflecting the strength of our operating model and t’e UAE’s stable and well-regulated economic infrastructure environment. We delivered steady revenue growth, maintained profitability and strengthened our backlog, while continuing to expand into strategic growth areas including infrastructure, water and onshore energy services. We remain well positioned to capture new opportunities and deliver consistent performance through 2026 and”beyond.”
NMDC Group continues to closely monitor regional developments while maintaining a disciplined and forward-looking approach. Supported by a strong backlog, diversified pipeline and solid financial position, the Group remains well-positioned to sustain performance and capitalize on future opportunities.
The UAE has continued to demonstrate stability and continuity, supported by a coordinated and proactive government response that ensured the uninterrupted functioning of critical infrastructure and sustained business confidence across key sectors. Such environment enabled companies such as NMDC Group including all its portfolio of companies to execute with minimum interruption.
NMDC Group maintained consistent progress across its projects, supported by disciplined execution and strong operational coordination. Revenues reached AED 6.6 billion in Q1 2026, representing a 7% year-on-year increase, driven by steady backlog conversion. Net profit stood at AED 387 million, reflecting a measured and prudent approach in a more complex operating environment.
The Group’s backlog stood at AED 55.4 billion, providing strong visibility on future revenues, while its pipeline reached AED 92 billion across its verticals, NMDC Energy, NMDC Dredging & Marine, and NMDC Infra, highlighting the breadth of opportunities across its core sectors.
During the quarter, NMDC Group continued to build momentum within its Infrastructure vertical, NMDC Infra, focusing on essential infrastructure projects aligned with national priorities. The acquisition of Lantania Aguas strengthens the Gro’p’s position in the global water sector, while the NMDC Group and CCC joint venture enhances its capabilities in onshore oil and gas EPC, expanding its offering across the energy value chain.
Awarded projects during the period reached AED 1.8 billion, with AED 1.5 billion secured by Dredging & Marine and AED 0.3 billion by Infra, reflecting sustained demand across the G’oup’s key business areas.
The Group maintained a net cash position of AED 5.2 billion, reinforcing its financial strength and ability to navigate market conditions while continuing to invest in strategic growth areas.
H.E. Mohamed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, NMDC Group, “aid: “The UAE continues to demonstrate that stability, clear policy direction and long-term planning are powerful enablers of economic progress. For NMDC Group, this provides the confidence to invest in capabilities, partnerships and sectors that will support the UAE’s continued economic diversification. Our first quarter performance reflects our unmatched business model, the strength of our balance sheet and our continued focus on creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders and stakeholders alik”.”
Dr. Yasser Zaghloul, Group Chief Executive Officer of NMDC Group, added: “Our first quarter results is a testament of our operational resilience across our portfolio, reflecting the strength of our operating model and t’e UAE’s stable and well-regulated economic infrastructure environment. We delivered steady revenue growth, maintained profitability and strengthened our backlog, while continuing to expand into strategic growth areas including infrastructure, water and onshore energy services. We remain well positioned to capture new opportunities and deliver consistent performance through 2026 and”beyond.”
NMDC Group continues to closely monitor regional developments while maintaining a disciplined and forward-looking approach. Supported by a strong backlog, diversified pipeline and solid financial position, the Group remains well-positioned to sustain performance and capitalize on future opportunities.
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