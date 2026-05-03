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Kuwait Wins Six Global Stevie® Awards, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Innovation and Customer Experience
(MENAFN- BPG Group) Issa Haidar: This achievement reflects a culture of creativity, teamwork, and continuous progress
Nouf Al-Mashaan: These awards confirm our leadership in digital transformation & sustainable innovation
Kuwait – May 2, 2026
In another milestone for its growing list of achievements, Ooredoo Kuwait, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology provider and recipient of the “Telecom Company of the Year” title, has won six prestigious Stevie® Awards in recognition of its outstanding accomplishments in innovation, technology development, corporate excellence, and brand advancement.
The international recognition highlights Ooredoo Kuwait’s continued commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, while supporting Kuwait’s digital transformation agenda in line with Vision 2035.
The company secured a mix of Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards, further strengthening its position as a market leader in advanced telecom solutions, innovation-driven culture, and digital services excellence.
Gold Awards
•Innovation in Technology Development – Telecommunications
•Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year – Telecommunications
•Innovation in Product Deployment – Telecommunications
Silver Award
•Female Leadership in Artificial Intelligence
Bronze Awards
•Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation – Telecommunications
•Innovation in Brand Development – Telecommunications
The recognition reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s continued investment in emerging technologies, agile business strategy, and ability to transform innovation into real value for customers, businesses, and the wider community.
Strong Market Performance
The global accolades follow a strong first-quarter performance in which Ooredoo Kuwait maintained its leadership position in the local telecom market, underscoring the strength of its operations, long-term strategy, and focus on delivering superior customer experiences.
Through next-generation technologies, expanded digital infrastructure, and the launch of innovative products and services, the company continues to redefine digital connectivity for both consumers and enterprises, supporting Kuwait’s ambition to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.
Innovation at the Core
Innovation remains central to Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy. The company has made significant strides in infrastructure modernization, smart solutions deployment, and the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to improve operational efficiency and customer engagement.
Winning three Gold awards in technology-related categories is seen as clear recognition of the company’s technical capabilities and ability to stay ahead in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving sector.
Advancing Inclusion and Female Leadership
The Silver award for Female Leadership in Artificial Intelligence reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and women’s empowerment in the technology sector.
Women account for around 30% of the company’s total workforce and hold key roles across leadership, innovation, and strategic functions.
By fostering a fair and motivating workplace with equal opportunities for growth, the company continues to contribute to a more balanced and progressive digital ecosystem.
Investing in Youth and Future Talent
Believing that the future of the digital economy lies in the hands of younger generations, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to invest in youth through training programs, professional development, and career opportunities designed to equip talent with the skills needed for a fast-changing technology landscape.
The company says supporting national talent and encouraging innovation among young people are key pillars of its contribution to Kuwait’s sustainable digital economy.
A Customer-Centric Brand Vision
The Bronze awards for Brand Development and Technology Management highlight Ooredoo Kuwait’s broad approach to growth, combining strong brand positioning with customer-focused innovation.
Through personalized offers, advanced digital platforms, and seamless user experiences, the company continues to reshape the relationship between customers and telecom services.
Leadership Comments
Commenting on the awards received for technology development and infrastructure advancement, including Innovation in Technology Development, Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year, and Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation, Issa Haidar, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, said:
“These awards reflect our firm commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in telecommunications. Technology is not just infrastructure or operational tools—it is a force that shapes the future and improves quality of life. This recognition is a direct result of a workplace culture built on creativity, teamwork, and forward-thinking national talent.”
He added that Ooredoo views digital transformation not as an option, but as a continuous strategic path aimed at enhancing customer experience and strengthening Kuwait’s telecom infrastructure.
Nouf Musaed Al-Mashaan, Executive Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo Kuwait, said:
“Winning six Stevie® Awards marks an important milestone that reflects our deep commitment to innovation as a way of doing business, not merely a target. It also demonstrates the strength of our strategy in building an integrated digital ecosystem that elevates customer experience and keeps pace with evolving expectations.”
She added that the achievement reflects a collective effort across all departments and confirms Ooredoo Kuwait’s role in supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 through digital transformation and sustainable innovation.
Looking Ahead
As it celebrates this latest international recognition, Ooredoo Kuwait says it remains focused on building on its successes and exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation.
With a clear strategy, strong foundations, and a consistent drive for excellence, the company appears well positioned to lead the future of telecommunications and digital services in Kuwait and the wider region.
Nouf Al-Mashaan: These awards confirm our leadership in digital transformation & sustainable innovation
Kuwait – May 2, 2026
In another milestone for its growing list of achievements, Ooredoo Kuwait, the country’s leading telecommunications and technology provider and recipient of the “Telecom Company of the Year” title, has won six prestigious Stevie® Awards in recognition of its outstanding accomplishments in innovation, technology development, corporate excellence, and brand advancement.
The international recognition highlights Ooredoo Kuwait’s continued commitment to enriching the lives of its customers, while supporting Kuwait’s digital transformation agenda in line with Vision 2035.
The company secured a mix of Gold, Silver, and Bronze awards, further strengthening its position as a market leader in advanced telecom solutions, innovation-driven culture, and digital services excellence.
Gold Awards
•Innovation in Technology Development – Telecommunications
•Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year – Telecommunications
•Innovation in Product Deployment – Telecommunications
Silver Award
•Female Leadership in Artificial Intelligence
Bronze Awards
•Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation – Telecommunications
•Innovation in Brand Development – Telecommunications
The recognition reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s continued investment in emerging technologies, agile business strategy, and ability to transform innovation into real value for customers, businesses, and the wider community.
Strong Market Performance
The global accolades follow a strong first-quarter performance in which Ooredoo Kuwait maintained its leadership position in the local telecom market, underscoring the strength of its operations, long-term strategy, and focus on delivering superior customer experiences.
Through next-generation technologies, expanded digital infrastructure, and the launch of innovative products and services, the company continues to redefine digital connectivity for both consumers and enterprises, supporting Kuwait’s ambition to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy.
Innovation at the Core
Innovation remains central to Ooredoo Kuwait’s strategy. The company has made significant strides in infrastructure modernization, smart solutions deployment, and the integration of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics to improve operational efficiency and customer engagement.
Winning three Gold awards in technology-related categories is seen as clear recognition of the company’s technical capabilities and ability to stay ahead in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving sector.
Advancing Inclusion and Female Leadership
The Silver award for Female Leadership in Artificial Intelligence reflects Ooredoo Kuwait’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and women’s empowerment in the technology sector.
Women account for around 30% of the company’s total workforce and hold key roles across leadership, innovation, and strategic functions.
By fostering a fair and motivating workplace with equal opportunities for growth, the company continues to contribute to a more balanced and progressive digital ecosystem.
Investing in Youth and Future Talent
Believing that the future of the digital economy lies in the hands of younger generations, Ooredoo Kuwait continues to invest in youth through training programs, professional development, and career opportunities designed to equip talent with the skills needed for a fast-changing technology landscape.
The company says supporting national talent and encouraging innovation among young people are key pillars of its contribution to Kuwait’s sustainable digital economy.
A Customer-Centric Brand Vision
The Bronze awards for Brand Development and Technology Management highlight Ooredoo Kuwait’s broad approach to growth, combining strong brand positioning with customer-focused innovation.
Through personalized offers, advanced digital platforms, and seamless user experiences, the company continues to reshape the relationship between customers and telecom services.
Leadership Comments
Commenting on the awards received for technology development and infrastructure advancement, including Innovation in Technology Development, Most Innovative Technology Team of the Year, and Innovation in Technology Management, Planning & Implementation, Issa Haidar, Chief Technology Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, said:
“These awards reflect our firm commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation in telecommunications. Technology is not just infrastructure or operational tools—it is a force that shapes the future and improves quality of life. This recognition is a direct result of a workplace culture built on creativity, teamwork, and forward-thinking national talent.”
He added that Ooredoo views digital transformation not as an option, but as a continuous strategic path aimed at enhancing customer experience and strengthening Kuwait’s telecom infrastructure.
Nouf Musaed Al-Mashaan, Executive Director of Strategy and Corporate Affairs at Ooredoo Kuwait, said:
“Winning six Stevie® Awards marks an important milestone that reflects our deep commitment to innovation as a way of doing business, not merely a target. It also demonstrates the strength of our strategy in building an integrated digital ecosystem that elevates customer experience and keeps pace with evolving expectations.”
She added that the achievement reflects a collective effort across all departments and confirms Ooredoo Kuwait’s role in supporting Kuwait Vision 2035 through digital transformation and sustainable innovation.
Looking Ahead
As it celebrates this latest international recognition, Ooredoo Kuwait says it remains focused on building on its successes and exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation.
With a clear strategy, strong foundations, and a consistent drive for excellence, the company appears well positioned to lead the future of telecommunications and digital services in Kuwait and the wider region.
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