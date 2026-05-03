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UN Official Cautions Over “Israelization of Europe”
(MENAFN) The UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories has warned against what she described as the “Israelization of Europe,” during an event held in Athens focused on solidarity with Palestinians.
Francesca Albanese said Israel faces accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide before both the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
She stated that, until what she described as an illegal occupation of Palestine ends fully and unconditionally, UN member states should avoid providing any form of assistance to Israel, citing an ICJ ruling in her remarks.
Albanese criticized European states for continuing trade and security cooperation, including arms sales and the purchase of surveillance technologies. She argued that such practices contribute to increased security measures within European societies and, in her view, result in restrictions on activists and fundamental freedoms. She referred to this trend as the “Israelization” of societies.
She also added that this process is accompanied by what she called the “Palestinianization” of certain groups, saying it is already occurring.
At the same event, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Greece represents “the greatest example of Israelization,” claiming the country has been affected more than any other in Europe.
Francesca Albanese said Israel faces accusations of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide before both the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
She stated that, until what she described as an illegal occupation of Palestine ends fully and unconditionally, UN member states should avoid providing any form of assistance to Israel, citing an ICJ ruling in her remarks.
Albanese criticized European states for continuing trade and security cooperation, including arms sales and the purchase of surveillance technologies. She argued that such practices contribute to increased security measures within European societies and, in her view, result in restrictions on activists and fundamental freedoms. She referred to this trend as the “Israelization” of societies.
She also added that this process is accompanied by what she called the “Palestinianization” of certain groups, saying it is already occurring.
At the same event, former Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said Greece represents “the greatest example of Israelization,” claiming the country has been affected more than any other in Europe.
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