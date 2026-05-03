Delhi Multistorey Fire: CM Gupta Expresses Grief, Assures Every Possible Assistance

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday expressed distress over the tragic fire at a four-storey building in Delhi's Vivek Vihar and said that every possible assistance is being ensured for those affected.

Nine people, including a toddler, were killed, and several were injured after a massive fire broke out at a four-storey building in Vivek Vihar area early on Sunday morning, officials said.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the building at around 4 a.m., after which 14 fire engines were dispatched to the scene. During the rescue and relief operations, over 10 people were rescued, officials said.

In a post on X, CM Rekha Gupta said, "The fire incident in a building in Vivek Vihar is extremely tragic. The loss of 9 lives in this accident has left me deeply distressed. Treatment of the injured in the accident is ongoing at the nearest hospital, and I pray for their swift recovery."

In this hour of grief, the Chief Minister extended condolences to the affected families. "I pray to God to grant them the strength to endure this difficult time," she said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stated that the situation is being continuously monitored, and every possible assistance is being provided for those affected.

"All senior officials of the local administration, DDMA, Delhi Fire Service, and Delhi Police are fully engaged with utmost promptness in relief and rescue operations," she said.

"Our local MLA and municipal councillors are also extending their support in the relief efforts. The Delhi government stands firmly with the affected families in every situation during this difficult time," the Chief Minister added.

BJP MLA Sanjay Goyal and local municipal councillor Pankaj Luthra were present at the scene to oversee the rescue and relief operations. BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva has also arrived at the spot.

Upon receiving the information about the fire at around 4 a.m., police staff, along with the Vivek Vihar SHO and ACP, immediately proceeded to the spot. The fire brigade and crime team also reached the spot at premises No. B-13, Vivek Vihar Phase I.

They added that the fire was brought under control by 6 a.m., and the injured were taken to a nearby hospital.

During rescue and fire-extinguishing operations, 15 persons were rescued from the building, of whom two sustained minor injuries and were shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for medical treatment.

During the preliminary enquiry, it was found that nine persons have lost their lives. Further enquiry and proceedings at the spot are in progress.

The officials said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Further details are awaited.