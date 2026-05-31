Russian Forces Launch 976 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Casualties Reported
The attacks included 35 airstrikes, 675 drone attacks, six MLRS strikes, and 260 artillery bombardments targeting communities and settlements across the region.
Authorities received 92 reports of damage to infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and vehicles.Read also: Elderly man injured in Russian artillery strike on Kherson
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring two others.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
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