Russian Forces Launch 976 Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region Over Past Day, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, Head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

The attacks included 35 airstrikes, 675 drone attacks, six MLRS strikes, and 260 artillery bombardments targeting communities and settlements across the region.

Authorities received 92 reports of damage to infrastructure facilities, residential buildings, and vehicles.

Elderly man injured in Russian artilleryon Kherson

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces struck industrial infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and injuring two others.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration