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IRGC Announces Destruction Of An American Drone

IRGC Announces Destruction Of An American Drone


2026-05-31 01:03:47
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced the interception and destruction of an American MQ1 drone, the IRGC said in a statement, Trend reports.

The IRGC said in a statement that the US military drone was detected early in the morning after intruding into Iranian waters and shot down using a modern air defense system.

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Trend News Agency

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