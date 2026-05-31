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Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Type-63 MLRS On Lyman Front

Ukrainian Border Guards Destroy Russian Type-63 MLRS On Lyman Front


2026-05-31 01:03:59
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the news was reported by the 3rd Border Guard Detachment named after Hero of Ukraine Colonel Yevhen Pikus, which also released video footage of the operation on Facebook.

“Bushes and trees can no longer hide the occupiers! On the Lyman front, pilots of the Phoenix unmanned aerial systems unit of the Revenge Border Guard Brigade turned life into a living hell for enemy artillery,” the statement said.

The military noted that the results of the drone crews' precise work were impressive.

“As a result of the crews' highly skilled operations, around ten concealed enemy artillery pieces were successfully struck. The main prize of the hunt was a Type-63 multiple launch rocket system, which was detected and completely destroyed,” the statement added.

Read also: Ukrainian troops destroy improvised Russian pontoon vehicle

As previously reported by Ukrinform, soldiers of the 81st Separate Slobozhanska Airmobile Brigade of Ukraine's Air Assault Forces destroyed a Russian 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system on the Sloviansk front.

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