Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 9: Ananya Panday-Lakshya Starrer Shows 34% Growth

Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection Day 9: Lakshya and Ananya Panday's romantic drama Chand Mera Dil witnessed a healthy jump in collections on its second Saturday. The film recorded strong growth on Day 9 and has now crossed Rs 30 crore worldwide

Despite arriving in theatres with limited pre-release buzz, Chand Mera Dil has managed to maintain a steady run. The film registered a notable 34.6% growth on its second Saturday, earning Rs 1.75 crore across 2,704 shows.

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With the latest addition, the movie's total India net collection has reached Rs 22.50 crore. The India gross collection now stands at Rs 26.60 crore, indicating that the romantic drama is finding support among audiences during its second week.

The film has also added to its international earnings. On Day 9, Chand Mera Dil collected Rs 0.25 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 3.50 crore.

As a result, the worldwide gross collection has climbed to Rs 30.10 crore. Crossing the Rs 30 crore mark is a significant achievement for a film that entered theatres without major hype and opened to mixed reviews.

According to box office estimates, Chand Mera Dil recorded an overall occupancy of 21.22% on its second Saturday. The growth suggests that weekend footfalls helped improve the film's performance after a relatively slower Friday.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film stars Ananya Panday as Chandni and Lakshya as Aarav. The supporting cast includes Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar and Elvis Jose. Released on May 22, 2026, the romantic drama has been appreciated by a section of viewers for presenting a love story that avoids the toxic relationship tropes often seen in contemporary romances.