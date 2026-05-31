Ukrainian Navy Shows Russian Targets Destroyed By Barracuda Maritime Drones In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Navy's press service shared the video on Facebook.

“The invaders claimed they had detected and destroyed a Barracuda drone boat. The reality, however, turned out to be quite different. During a special operation in the Kherson region, several Barracuda maritime drones quietly approached enemy positions. FPV drones were then launched from their decks to conduct additional reconnaissance and locate concealed targets,” the statement said.

The operation resulted in the destruction of Russian positions, burning shelters, and further losses among Russian forces.

“Barracuda has once again proven that the future of warfare is on the side of the Marines,” the military emphasized.

Ukrainian border guardsRussian Type-63 MLRS on Lyman front

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Commander-in Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi visited Odesa on a working trip, where he met with the leadership and officers of the Ukrainian Navy to discuss the defense of southern Ukraine and the production of maritime drones.