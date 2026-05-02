The Investors Centre Launches Finboard, A Free UK Community Platform For Retail Investors

MENAFN - Pressat) The Investors Centre, a UK-focused financial publication, today announced the launch of Finboard, a free community platform that opens the publication to reader contributions for the first time. UK retail investors now have a dedicated space on the site to share first-hand experience, take part in structured learning, and contribute alongside the publication's existing reviews and guides.

Hosted at href="" co/communit, Finboard combines forum discussion, reader broker reviews, and a tiered quiz system in one place. It is free to join for any UK resident with a valid email address. Members ask questions, share insights from their own investing experience, and progress through topic-based quizzes ranging from beginner basics to advanced market theory. Every contribution earns Equity points, the platform's reputation currency, which unlock additional features as members build standing in the community.

"For three years we've published reviews, comparisons, and educational content for UK retail investors," said Adam Woodhead, co-founder of The Investors Centre. "Finboard is us opening the doors. Our readers have a huge amount of real-world investing experience, and most of it never gets shared because the existing options either drown new investors in hype or sit behind a paywall."

A platform built around financial literacy

Finboard is structured to build financial literacy, not just host conversation. The quiz library covers UK tax-efficient investing, regulation, market theory, and trading instruments across five difficulty tiers, with specialist tracks unlocking through engagement. A daily quiz rewards streaks, and Equity points reward quality contributions over volume.

"The financial services industry can be confusing, especially for people just starting out," said Thomas Drury ACII, co-founder of The Investors Centre. "Finboard is a place where someone with ten years of trading experience and someone who opened their first ISA last week can have a productive conversation, and where the platform rewards contributions that help people become better investors."

Key features at launch

Forum and Q&A - open discussion on markets, strategy, products, and brokers, with thread-level moderation supported by AI classification and human review Broker rating system - structured five-star reader reviews of every major UK-regulated broker Topic quizzes - five difficulty levels per topic, from Beginner to "Finance God," covering UK tax-efficient investing, regulation, market theory, and trading instruments Daily quiz with streak rewards TIC Portfolio - members reaching 100 Equity points can publish their portfolio allocation Real-time financial news feed - aggregated from Google News, FT, and BBC Business, with community discussion attached to every story

Built for the UK market

Unlike US-dominated investing communities, Finboard is built around UK regulatory realities. ISAs, the Lifetime ISA, Capital Gains Tax, the FCA, FSCS protection, and HMRC rules feature throughout the quiz library and discussion structure. Member contributions move through a layered moderation pipeline combining AI classification with human review, designed to keep promotional and scam content out without throttling genuine discussion.

Availability

Finboard is live and free to join. UK residents can join at href="" co/communit.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Finboard?

Finboard is a free community platform launched by The Investors Centre for UK retail investors. It combines forum discussion, reader broker reviews, and a five-tier quiz system in one place, with a reputation system called Equity points that rewards thoughtful contribution.

Who is behind Finboard?

Finboard is built and operated by The Investors Centre, a UK-focused financial publication founded in 2023 by Adam Woodhead, Thomas Drury ACII, and Dom Farnell. The Investors Centre is based in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

Who can join Finboard?

Finboard is open to any UK resident with a valid email address. The platform is built around UK regulatory and tax frameworks, including ISAs, the Lifetime ISA, Capital Gains Tax, FCA regulation, and FSCS protection.

Is Finboard free?

Yes. Finboard is free to join and free to use. There is no paid tier and no paywall on community features.

How does Finboard moderate user-generated content?

Finboard uses a layered moderation pipeline combining AI classification with human review. AI models flag content against community guidelines, and human moderators make final decisions on actioned posts. The system is designed to filter out promotional content, scam attempts, and unregulated financial promotions while preserving genuine discussion.

What are Equity points?

Equity points are Finboard's reputation currency. Members earn Equity points through quality contributions - useful answers, helpful broker reviews, completed quizzes - and unlock additional platform features as they establish themselves. Members reaching 100 Equity points can publish their portfolio allocation to the community.

About The Investors Centre

The Investors Centre is a UK-focused financial publication providing reviews, comparisons, and educational content on UK investment platforms, trading brokers, and tax-efficient investing. Founded in 2023 by Adam Woodhead, Thomas Drury ACII, and Dom Farnell, the publication is based in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and serves UK-based retail investors. More information at href="" c.