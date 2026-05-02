Russians Attack Naftogaz Facilities In Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk Regions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Serhii Koretskyi, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"For the second day in a row, Russian troops are attacking the critical infrastructure of the Naftogaz Group," Koretskyi noted.

He said that on Friday, May 1, a gas production facility in the Kharkiv region came under fire. Equipment was damaged. Company specialists are working on site. Assessment of the consequences is ongoing.

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On Saturday, May 2, a gas pipeline in the Zaporizhzhia region was damaged after being hit by a Russian aerial bomb. Some consumers were temporarily left without gas supply.

Repair crews are coordinating with the military and will begin eliminating the consequences as soon as the security situation allows, Koretskyi added.

Also on May 2, one employee of the Naftogaz Group was injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Dnipropetrovsk region. He is receiving necessary medical care.

Koretskyi noted that this year Russians have attacked Naftogaz Group facilities 99 times.

As Ukrinform reported, on April 23 a gas pipeline was damaged in Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region as a result of a Russian attack.

Illustrative photo: Naftogaz