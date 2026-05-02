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Demonstration in Rome Backs Gaza Aid Flotilla After Interception
(MENAFN) A protest took place on Saturday outside Italy’s Foreign Ministry in support of a humanitarian flotilla heading to Gaza that was recently intercepted at sea, as stated by reports.
During a press briefing held by representatives of the Global Sumud Flotilla in front of the ministry building, one activist emphasized that preparations are already underway to resume the mission. “The flotilla is setting off again. We will use these days to fix everything and get the boats back in order,” he said.
He added that participants from countries including Greece, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and other parts of Europe have mobilized in support of the effort. Another activist, Luca, stated: “We'll set off again, and there will be even more of us than when we left Sicily. If before we had a million reasons to go to Gaza, now we have one more.”
Reports indicate that the flotilla was intercepted on Thursday near a Greek island, roughly 600 nautical miles from its intended destination in Gaza Strip. According to official statements, Israeli authorities detained 175 activists after seizing more than 20 vessels in international waters as they were heading toward Gaza.
Most of those detained were later released on the Greek island of Crete, with many subsequently traveling to Türkiye, while two individuals reportedly remain in custody for further questioning.
Maria Elena Delia called for their release, stating: “If they are allowed to be kidnapped in international waters from a vessel flying the Italian flag, it is a further escalation of a systematic and unpunished violation of international law. We ask everyone to take action and mobilize, to establish permanent protests,” she said.
The humanitarian convoy began its journey earlier in April, with initial vessels departing from Barcelona on April 12. The main group later set sail from Sicily on April 26, aiming to challenge the longstanding blockade imposed on Gaza.
During a press briefing held by representatives of the Global Sumud Flotilla in front of the ministry building, one activist emphasized that preparations are already underway to resume the mission. “The flotilla is setting off again. We will use these days to fix everything and get the boats back in order,” he said.
He added that participants from countries including Greece, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, and other parts of Europe have mobilized in support of the effort. Another activist, Luca, stated: “We'll set off again, and there will be even more of us than when we left Sicily. If before we had a million reasons to go to Gaza, now we have one more.”
Reports indicate that the flotilla was intercepted on Thursday near a Greek island, roughly 600 nautical miles from its intended destination in Gaza Strip. According to official statements, Israeli authorities detained 175 activists after seizing more than 20 vessels in international waters as they were heading toward Gaza.
Most of those detained were later released on the Greek island of Crete, with many subsequently traveling to Türkiye, while two individuals reportedly remain in custody for further questioning.
Maria Elena Delia called for their release, stating: “If they are allowed to be kidnapped in international waters from a vessel flying the Italian flag, it is a further escalation of a systematic and unpunished violation of international law. We ask everyone to take action and mobilize, to establish permanent protests,” she said.
The humanitarian convoy began its journey earlier in April, with initial vessels departing from Barcelona on April 12. The main group later set sail from Sicily on April 26, aiming to challenge the longstanding blockade imposed on Gaza.
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