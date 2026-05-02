Anbumani Writes To PM Modi, Seeks Phased Ban On Tobacco For Youth

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 2 (IANS) PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to enact a landmark law that would prohibit the sale and consumption of tobacco products for individuals born on or after 2009, in a bid to create a "smoke-free generation" in India.

In his communication addressed to the Prime Minister and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda, Anbumani flagged what he described as a deepening public health crisis driven by tobacco use, particularly among young people.

He argued that a generational ban -- which would permanently bar access to tobacco for future adults -- could be a transformative step in reducing addiction and disease burden across the country.

Citing global and national estimates, the PMK leader said that nearly 267 million Indians currently use tobacco in some form, making India one of the largest consumers globally. He also pointed out that tobacco-related illnesses account for over 1.35 million deaths annually in the country, placing a significant strain on the healthcare system and the economy.

Drawing parallels with international efforts, Anbumani referred to the United Kingdom's proposed Tobacco and Vapes Bill, which aims to incrementally raise the legal age for tobacco purchases, effectively phasing out smoking among younger generations. He urged India to adopt a similar legislative framework tailored to its demographic and public health needs.

“Tobacco remains one of the leading causes of cancer and non-communicable diseases in India, contributing to nearly 40 to 50 per cent of cancer cases,” he said, stressing the urgent need for decisive policy intervention.

Recalling his tenure as Union Health Minister between 2004 and 2009, Anbumani highlighted several anti-tobacco measures introduced during that period, including the nationwide ban on public smoking and the introduction of graphic health warnings on tobacco packaging. He said these steps had significantly raised awareness, but noted that stronger, forward-looking policies are now required.

The proposal, if considered, could mark a major shift in India's tobacco control strategy, focusing not just on regulation but on the long-term eradication of tobacco use among future generations.