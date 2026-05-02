Gujarat: Two Dead, Dozens Injured In Junagadh Road Accident ​

MENAFN - IANS) Junagadh, May 2 (IANS) Two women were killed, and nearly 20 passengers were injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims overturned in Junagadh district of Gujarat on Saturday afternoon, following a collision with a nilgai on a highway near Rahij village in Mangrol taluka.​

The bus, which was carrying around 50 passengers from Bhavnagar belonging to the Gadhvi community, was on a religious journey to Dwarka and Somnath when the accident occurred at around 3 p.m., police said.​

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Superintendent of Police D.V. Kodiyatar said,“Two women have died. Around 50 people, mostly women, were on the bus, along with two men. All were from Bhavnagar and belonged to the Gadhvi community. The bus struck a nilgai, which also died in the accident. The driver is injured and has been with the police teams at the spot. Nearly 20 injured persons have been referred to Junagadh Civil Hospital.”​

According to police, the driver lost control of the bus after a nilgai suddenly entered the highway, causing the bus to overturn.​

The impact resulted in the immediate death of two women at the scene, while several others sustained injuries of varying severity.​

Emergency services, including 108 ambulances, were deployed to shift the injured to hospitals in Keshod and Junagadh.​

Local residents also rushed to the site soon after the accident and assisted in rescue operations.​

An excavator was later used to help remove the overturned bus and clear the highway for traffic.​

Police said the driver, who was also injured, remained at the scene and was assisting the investigation.​

A case has been registered, and further legal proceedings are underway, including post-mortem examinations of the deceased.​

The accident caused a temporary disruption on the highway, with vehicular movement slowing down due to congestion before being restored after clearance operations.​